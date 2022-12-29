ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Yardbarker

Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal

Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
BBC

Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Yardbarker

Blow for Arsenal as Juventus closes in on World Cup winner

Arsenal is set to fail in its pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister as the midfielder closes in on moving to Juventus. The World Cup winner is on the radar of several European sides after his fine performances for Argentina in the competition. Arsenal is one of several Premier League clubs...
90min.com

Cody Gakpo discusses replicating Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool unveiling

Cody Gakpo has revealed that he wanted his Liverpool arrival picture to feature a Christmas tree in a nod to Virgil van Dijk's unveiling five years ago. Gakpo will officially become the Reds' newest recruit when the transfer window opens on Sunday, joining from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37m fee.
Yardbarker

Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool

Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Yardbarker

Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United

Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester

Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man City v Everton

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. I really am worried about Everton. They have won only one of their past nine games in all competitions, so a trip to Etihad Stadium is the last thing they need.
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?

Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
90min.com

Alejandro Balde unsure over Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has admitted he does not yet know if he will sign a new contract at Camp Nou. The 19-year-old has been highly rated for a while now and has made the jump into Xavi's first team this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions and even forcing his way into Spain's World Cup squad.

