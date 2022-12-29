Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
Christian Eriksen says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping Man Utd squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping the Manchester United squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils had no choice but to show their legendary Portuguese ace the door during the break for the World Cup. But fellow forward Rashford shone for England in Qatar...
Wolves v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups and Team News, Premier League
Manchester United travel to face Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League and here you can find the confirmed lineups and team news.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances
The Brighton forward has impressed this season with his hattrick at Anfield a highlight.
Yardbarker
Blow for Arsenal as Juventus closes in on World Cup winner
Arsenal is set to fail in its pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister as the midfielder closes in on moving to Juventus. The World Cup winner is on the radar of several European sides after his fine performances for Argentina in the competition. Arsenal is one of several Premier League clubs...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
90min.com
Cody Gakpo discusses replicating Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool unveiling
Cody Gakpo has revealed that he wanted his Liverpool arrival picture to feature a Christmas tree in a nod to Virgil van Dijk's unveiling five years ago. Gakpo will officially become the Reds' newest recruit when the transfer window opens on Sunday, joining from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37m fee.
Yardbarker
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool
Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United
Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester
Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Everton
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. I really am worried about Everton. They have won only one of their past nine games in all competitions, so a trip to Etihad Stadium is the last thing they need.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
90min.com
Alejandro Balde unsure over Barcelona contract extension
Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has admitted he does not yet know if he will sign a new contract at Camp Nou. The 19-year-old has been highly rated for a while now and has made the jump into Xavi's first team this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions and even forcing his way into Spain's World Cup squad.
