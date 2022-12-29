Read full article on original website
Randy Luebbe
1d ago
nebraska raise gas tax January 2021for infrastructure. maybe it's time republicans give up on reagonomics and what are they doing with federal infrastructure money 2.5 billion?
Robert Williams
1d ago
The tax sucks as well as the people incorporating them. If this type of thing keeps, who's in charge won't get a vote. They'll be out!
Doppleganger
1d ago
Got how many billions from the federal government for infrastructure including roads? I call BS!
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
KETV.com
NDOT says Nebraskans should anticipate gas tax increase in January
Prepare to pay more at the gas pump. The state's gas tax is going up 17 percent come January, or 4.2 cents, to make it 29 cents a gallon. But the Nebraska Department of Transportation says these rates are adjusted every six months to account for anticipated new costs. NDOT...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
kscj.com
MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE IN SD & NEBRASKA
SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA ARE AMONG 27 STATES THAT WILL SEE ITS MINIMUM WAGE RISE ON JANUARY 1ST. IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IT’S GOING UP FROM NINE-95 PER HOUR TO TEN-80. SOME EIGHT YEARS AGO, VOTERS APPROVED MEASURE 18, WHICH MEANS THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE WOULD BE ANNUALLY ADJUSTED BASED ON THE CONSUMER COST OF LIVING INDEX.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022
Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
klkntv.com
BBB Scam Alert: Messy airline travel could cost you more than a headache
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The BBB of Nebraska says scammers are looking to take advantage of the thousands of stranded travelers nationwide. Spokesperson Josh Planos says you should be on high alert while rebooking cancelled flights. “There’s an enormous pool of money that scammers could potentially have access to...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Health Care Lead Class V Announced, Wakefield Health Care Center Administrator Listed
LINCOLN – The fifth class of Nebraska Health Care LEAD is being highlighted by a representative from northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Nebraska Health Care and Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation, Class V will be a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
doniphanherald.com
Looking for a fitness challenge? Try these Nebraska hikes
If you’re ready to work off some of those holiday pounds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a few options. You can take the harder route and tackle some of the state’s most challenging hikes. Or you can visit a nearby state park or recreation area for a First Day Hike on Jan. 1. Twenty of them are participating.
kiowacountypress.net
Prairie lawns a more sustainable alternative for warmer, drier midwest
(Nebraska News Connection) In the midst of droughts during the state's driest year on record, homeowners struggle to maintain the ideal image of the impeccably-manicured, emerald-green front yard. As the weather turns to fall and Nebraskans finish up summer's final yard work and prepare their lawns for cold weather, many...
