GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee tops Clemson in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Looking for discussion on a big win for Tennessee football on a big stage?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Ben McKee and Patrick Brown gathered in South Florida to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 win over seventh-ranked Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
QB Milton named Orange Bowl MVP after leading Vols to win over Clemson
Despite opening last season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Joe Milton III has spent most of the past two years watching from the sideline. An injury last year opened the door for Hendon Hooker to establish himself as the Vols’ starter, and Milton has mostly served as Hooker’s backup since then while waiting for another opportunity to play.
Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee
FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
After Orange Bowl win, Heupel says 'the best is yet to come' for Vols
A breakthrough season in Tennessee coach Josh Heupel's second year with the program ended with the Vols winning 11 times for the first time in more than 20 years. And Heupel believes they're just getting started. Sixth-ranked Tennessee capped off a memorable season Friday night with a 31-14 victory over...
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' Orange Bowl win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say about the big win, Joe Milton's performance and much more.
Vols wearing MIke Leach decal in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee will wear helmet and polo shirt decals in Friday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl to honor the memory of Mike Leach. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff against seventh-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and the Vols will wear custom MIKE decals to honor the memory of Leach, the innovative and quirky former head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech who passed away earlier this month. The 61-year-old died of "complications due to a heart condition,” according to an official statement from Mississippi State. Multiple outlets reported that Leach had suffered a serious cardiac event in Starkville and was transported to nearby Jackson, where he ultimately passed.
Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols pull away from No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Tennessee ended a memorable season with another impressive victory Friday night. The sixth-ranked Vols, playing without the star quarterback who led them for most of the season and their top two wide receivers, came up with a number of timely stops on defense to pull away from No. 7 Clemson for a 31-14 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
Postgame Huddle: Vols cap magical season with Orange Bowl win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ben McKee reacted live on the field of Hard Rock Stadium following the big win to Joe Milton's big performance, the defense stepping up and much more.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Tennessee, Clemson battling for recruits going into Orange Bowl matchup
As the two teams prepare to square off on the field Friday night, Tennessee and Clemson are battling for a number of recruits in the 2024 class.
Postgame Takeaways: NC State at Clemson MBB 2022-23
Back on the floor for the first time in over a week, NC State sputtered offensively as it fell at Clemson, 78-64. NC State shot 30.9 percent from the floor (35.1 2P%), while scoring a paltry 0.91 points per possession. Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson (9-of-13 FGA) scored a game-high 31...
Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer
ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Dawgs released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 4 Ohio State, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 73-second feature titled 'Sixty Minutes,' narrated by former Dawgs' defensive lineman and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below.
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Instant takeaways: Vols batter Clemson, win Orange Bowl for 11th victory
GoVols247 breaks down a bunch of instant takeaways from No. 6 Tennessee’s 31-14 against No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night.
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
