ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee tops Clemson in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Looking for discussion on a big win for Tennessee football on a big stage?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Ben McKee and Patrick Brown gathered in South Florida to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 win over seventh-ranked Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

QB Milton named Orange Bowl MVP after leading Vols to win over Clemson

Despite opening last season as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, Joe Milton III has spent most of the past two years watching from the sideline. An injury last year opened the door for Hendon Hooker to establish himself as the Vols’ starter, and Milton has mostly served as Hooker’s backup since then while waiting for another opportunity to play.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee

FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14

FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said about Vols' Orange Bowl win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel had to say about the big win, Joe Milton's performance and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols wearing MIke Leach decal in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee will wear helmet and polo shirt decals in Friday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl to honor the memory of Mike Leach. Sixth-ranked Tennessee is scheduled to kickoff against seventh-ranked Clemson at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, and the Vols will wear custom MIKE decals to honor the memory of Leach, the innovative and quirky former head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech who passed away earlier this month. The 61-year-old died of "complications due to a heart condition,” according to an official statement from Mississippi State. Multiple outlets reported that Leach had suffered a serious cardiac event in Starkville and was transported to nearby Jackson, where he ultimately passed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols pull away from No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl

Tennessee ended a memorable season with another impressive victory Friday night. The sixth-ranked Vols, playing without the star quarterback who led them for most of the season and their top two wide receivers, came up with a number of timely stops on defense to pull away from No. 7 Clemson for a 31-14 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Postgame Huddle: Vols cap magical season with Orange Bowl win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ben McKee reacted live on the field of Hard Rock Stadium following the big win to Joe Milton's big performance, the defense stepping up and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: NC State at Clemson MBB 2022-23

Back on the floor for the first time in over a week, NC State sputtered offensively as it fell at Clemson, 78-64. NC State shot 30.9 percent from the floor (35.1 2P%), while scoring a paltry 0.91 points per possession. Fifth-year forward Hunter Tyson (9-of-13 FGA) scored a game-high 31...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Hendon Hooker still actively involved in Clemson prep

DANIA BEACH, Florida — Hendon Hooker will never play quarterback for Tennessee again, but he still can — and darn sure does — help Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Wednesday morning that Hooker Zoomed into Tennessee’s quarterback meetings from Los Angeles earlier this month because he wanted to be a part of the game-planning process for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. Hooker would’ve been in the room if he hadn’t needed to be on the West Coast to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL, and now he’s on-site in Miami to help sixth-ranked Vols prepare for the seventh-ranked Tigers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Goldberg narrates Georgia football College Football Playoff hype trailer

ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Dawgs released their 12th game trailer of the season. As the No. 1 Bulldogs ready themselves to take on No. 4 Ohio State, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 73-second feature titled 'Sixty Minutes,' narrated by former Dawgs' defensive lineman and professional wrestler Bill Goldberg. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy