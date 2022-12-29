ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Idaho8.com

Erling Haaland is on course to shatter Premier League scoring record after netting 20th goal in just 15 matches

It would seem that not even going six weeks without playing competitive football can knock Erling Haaland out of his stride. The Norwegian goal machine has already scored three times in two matches since English domestic football returned following the World Cup, including his 19th and 20th goals of the Premier League season in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
Sporting News

Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason

Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?

Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
SB Nation

City Collective: Favorite Moments of 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for Manchester City. There has been much change. The departures of mainstays Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Olksander Zinchanko were tempered by additions like Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji, and Erling Haaland. Pep signed a new extension, and oh yeah, City won the league for a fourth time in five seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy