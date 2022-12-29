Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Idaho8.com
Erling Haaland is on course to shatter Premier League scoring record after netting 20th goal in just 15 matches
It would seem that not even going six weeks without playing competitive football can knock Erling Haaland out of his stride. The Norwegian goal machine has already scored three times in two matches since English domestic football returned following the World Cup, including his 19th and 20th goals of the Premier League season in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
BBC
Premier League team of 2022: Opta gives its starting XI of the year
With the World Cup taking us almost all the way to the end of 2022, now is as good a time as any to take stock of the Premier League and assess the key figures across the year. And what better way than to formulate a best XI of 2022?
Sporting News
Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason
Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo COMPLETES move to Al Nassr, Real ‘prioritising’ Bellingham, Chelsea latest
CRISTIANO RONALDO has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portugal star has now signed a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer, and has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham in...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29
Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
Report: Chelsea Considering A Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are considering a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina.
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
Yardbarker
Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points
It was the visitors who took the lead in the 4th minute as they took advantage of some sloppy play in midfield by Liverpool with Patson Daka sliding in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who finished well past Alisson Becker. The Reds continued to be wasteful in possession and kept offering up too...
SB Nation
City Collective: Favorite Moments of 2022
2022 has been an eventful year for Manchester City. There has been much change. The departures of mainstays Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Olksander Zinchanko were tempered by additions like Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji, and Erling Haaland. Pep signed a new extension, and oh yeah, City won the league for a fourth time in five seasons.
