Yardbarker

Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Yardbarker

Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal

Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
The Independent

Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Alejandro Garnacho misses glorious chance

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Yardbarker

Manchester United could record best-ever away run against Wolves

Manchester United will be looking to record their best-ever away run against Wolves when they travel to Molineux on New Year’s Eve. Erik ten Hag will be urging his players to make it three wins from three since the mid-season break. His aim right now will be to build momentum towards a top four finish and United should be able to beat Wolves this weekend.
Yardbarker

Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United

Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
BBC

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out. Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a...
The Independent

Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool

Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League

The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s...

