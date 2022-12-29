Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Man Utd set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over long-term deal with Ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with rejuvenated star
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal, reports suggest. Rashford has drastically improved under United manager Erik ten Hag as he has already amassed five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red...
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Mbappé snatches winner for PSG after Neymar red card against Strasbourg
Neymar was sent off but Kylian Mbappé rescued Paris Saint-Germain with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final. Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and heading in Neymar’s cross after...
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Alejandro Garnacho misses glorious chance
Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Manchester United could record best-ever away run against Wolves
Manchester United will be looking to record their best-ever away run against Wolves when they travel to Molineux on New Year’s Eve. Erik ten Hag will be urging his players to make it three wins from three since the mid-season break. His aim right now will be to build momentum towards a top four finish and United should be able to beat Wolves this weekend.
Watch mad moment Man Utd transfer target Alvaro Morata somehow recovers from injury after realising he’s scored
SCORING a goal in football is one of the best feelings - and for Alvaro Morata it even seems to miraculously cure injuries. Morata, a transfer target of Manchester United, scored a wonderful if not slightly bizarre goal for Atletico Madrid which saw him undergo a "miracle" recovery. The Chelsea...
Graeme Souness says Tottenham will finish above Manchester United
Manchester United look to be on the right track under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman’s side improving with each passing week. The recent 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest was the most convincing victory of the season. Ten Hag has recovered well from a disastrous start to the campaign...
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out. Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool
Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League
The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
