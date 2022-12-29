Read full article on original website
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington neighbors, witnesses react to grad student's arrest
Kohberger was charged with felony burglary and four counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Idaho co-eds Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Maddie Mogen.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview
Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
Idaho murders: Slain student's dad says alleged killer's arrest is 'first sense of joy' in weeks
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves the arrest of her alleged killer is the "first sense of joy in seven weeks."
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Idaho murder suspect: Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberger?
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect arrested in connection to the murders of four Idaho college students is a graduate student in Washington state.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
