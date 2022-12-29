ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

1d ago

Quick!! Hide the TV's and sneakers, the Police are knocking on the door! (Police) "Are you ok, do you have enough food?". (Resident) "Oh, we good. We don't have no food cus all the stores been looted" Hmm? Who'd thought? And for all those thinking the use of African American English is somehow racist, there is large push to make it accepted - including in education where proponents say more teachers that "understand" the "culture" are needed. Make sense? Aite?

15 New Year’s Eve Parties In Western New York

Can you believe this is the final weekend of the year? Time flew by, and if you’re ready to embark on a new year, there are a few different ways you can ring it in!. After the historic Christmas blizzard, you may be jumping at the opportunity to get out of the house this weekend and celebrate the new year, and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because...
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

