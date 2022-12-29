Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reveals one major regret
The Denver Broncos and star quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t envision the franchise firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the season. But that’s exactly what’s transpired after the Broncos’ 4-11 start to the season that puts them in last place in the AFC West. Wilson revealed his...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan
Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
Report: Broncos Gearing Up to 'Make Major Run' at Sean Payton
The latest in the Denver Broncos' search for a new head coach.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Behind Enemy Lines; 5 Questions
FOXBORO — As Michael Corleone once told a beleaguered Frank Pentangeli in 1974’s The Godfather Part II, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”. The New England Patriots (7-8) prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) for a must-win Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Despite...
Wichita Eagle
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Booger McFarland piles on Russell Wilson criticism after turbulent Broncos week
The backlash against Russell Wilson continues amongst former NFL players in the national sports media. On Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe eviscerated the Broncos quarterback on FS1’s “Undisputed,” saying in part how Wilson’s attitude has his teammates “seething.” Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos and won two Super Bowls with the franchise, urged the next head coach of the team to take away Wilson’s private office and parking spaces. Sharpe’s remarks caught the attention of ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champ, who then unloaded on Wilson. “Private offices and parking spaces wow,” McFarland wrote in one message before emphasizing...
Wichita Eagle
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are striving to secure a birthday win for 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Whether or not LA can nab a victory tonight, it's pretty clear their roster surrounding the birthday boy could use some finessing over the 2023 offseason, assuming the team doesn't make any splashy trades before then.
Wichita Eagle
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
On Thursday afternoon, Jesse Rogers of ESPN announced that 10 MLB umpires are retiring this week, the largest mass exodus of officiators in over 20 years. Rogers' article says the retirements have nothing to do with any of the scheduled or rumored rule changes coming to MLB, but at least one player is skeptical.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rams Legend Kurt Warner Breaks Down 'Unbelievable' Baker Mayfield vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Rams looked like most expected them to look for the entire season on Sunday in their blowout win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. A major reason for that convincing win was the play of backup quarterback Baker Mayfield, who ended the game completing 24 for 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Comments / 0