Watch this: Baby reacts with joy when he's given a doll resembling his deployed dad

By Seth Carnell, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Army Sergeant Chase Briscoe was on a nine-month deployment in Poland right after his son Nathan was born. Before he left, Chase would put his son to sleep every night. With Chase away, his wife Deanna Briscoe knew Nathan needed a piece of his father with him when he went to bed.

Deanna bought Nathan a ‘Daddy doll’ which had Chase’s picture in uniform printed on it. She gave it to him when he was about six months old. Nathan’s reaction to the doll was priceless as he joyfully wiggled, giggled and ultimately grasped his "daddy" tightly in his little arms.

Watch the video above to see this baby react to his new ‘Daddy Doll!’

Hank2
1d ago

It would be wonderful if the service could provide each and every child a “daddy” or “mommy” doll when their parents are deployed. Inmates in every state could make these dolls and do something useful while serving time.

Linda García
1d ago

Thank u for ur Service n GOD BLESS ur Family Always, Sending Huggs n Prayers to Family Especially our Troops 🙏🙏🤗🤗💞💞

Jerry Clubb
1d ago

Younguns especially the much younger one's have the most beautiful true love that the Parent's needs, the rest of the time you need a PO for them and your wallet, sad as it may be...

