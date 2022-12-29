Read full article on original website
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023
The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying
Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have...
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
WSM - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this seller of cookware and home furnishings...
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares...
Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
DUK - Free Report) closed at $102.90, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility...
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
DexCom (DXCM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DXCM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.24, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device...
