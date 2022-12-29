Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Honda X4 Custom Motorcycle Is An Homage To Transformers' Bumblebee
For fans of the TV/movie franchise Transformers, especially Bumblebee, that want everyone to know their fandom, a motorcycle customizing firm is making dreams come true with a one-of-a-kind custom Honda motorcycle. This homage to Bumblebee is built in Hyderabad, India, by RH Customs, a company with a long line of highly customized one-of-a-kind motorcycles. In their portfolio you can find all kinds of different builds ranging from sport bikes with extended swing-arms to Vespas and, of course, your standard bobbers and café racers. With this Bumblebee homage, however, they created something really extravagant and unique.
Autoweek.com
400 Miles in a 40th Anniversary Toyota 4Runner
Toyota's ancient 4Runner has been on the market for 40 years. The fifth-gen model you see here has been around since 2009. Toyota is celebrating the anniversary with a trim package added to the SR5 Premium model called the 40th Anniversary Edition. We took it on a 1000-or-so-mile trip that...
Top Speed
2023 Nissan Altima: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Altima has long been a best-seller for Japanese brand Nissan, and for 2023, it soldiers on with great fuel economy, advanced engines, a next-generation CVT, and swanky styling. Nissan’s new engine technology is a marvel of engineering, and the Altima gets a lot of Nissan's latest technologies. Since the debut of the Nissan Altima in the early 1990s, the mid-size sedan has set a reputation for being sporty and roomy, which are qualities that still hold true in the latest 2023 Altima.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda CX-30 Turbo AWD Premium Plus Review: The Sporty Sub-Compact Crossover
The CX-30 is the newest model in Mazda's U.S. lineup. Introduced in 2020, it hasn't been around long enough to earn its rightful place in today's world. But here's the thing, in just under four years, almost 100,000 units have been sold to U.S. customers. That is quite a feat considering how young the model is.
Top Speed
The New Nio EC7 Wins The EV SUV Range Title With Up To 582 Miles On A Single Charge
Chinese automaker Nio is aiming to take the title of electric SUV with the longest range with its new EC7. Regarded as company’s flagship coupe SUV, it strives to be the leader of the segment and outshining counterparts like the Tesla Model X and Audi Q8 e-Tron. The EC7 definitely has the performance, design, and range to do so. The model has now been updated, and with it's second-gen platform it offers a 75 kWh, 100 kWh and a 150 kWh battery packs with a range up to 305 miles, 395 miles and 584 miles.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
Top Speed
Iran’s Hottest New SUV Is Based On A 1987 Kia
I know what you’re thinking. Here at TopSpeed, we’re too focused on writing about the latest million-dollar supercar or 3000 horsepower electric SUV, at the expense of ignoring less glamorous topics such as the blossoming car market in Iran. So, today, I’m here to set that right. Iran’s largest automaker, Saipa, has just unveiled its newest 2023 model, a crossover SUV called the Saipa Atlas.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos
With the gasoline version of the Toyota Corolla Cross gasoline version already available, the hybrid was the only thing missing in the lineup… well, for the 2023 model year, that is finally about to change as the #1 hybrid car manufacturer in the world is finally giving the USA, a small hybrid crossover.
Top Speed
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda continues to expand the footprint of its new Rebel line that recently replaced the old iconic line with the bagger-tastic 2023 Rebel 1100T DCT. The new rebel brings a whole new level of utility to Honda's cruiser lineup. 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T Performance And Capability. Honda started out with...
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
Top Speed
10 Things Every Enthusiast Should Know About the E46 BMW M3
Sleek, sporty, and luxurious are three ways to describe the E46 BMW M3. Crafted out of hard work and passion from the geniuses at BMW from 2000 to 2006, the third generation of the BMW M3 thrilled car enthusiasts of all kinds, but why? For starters, it was equipped with a powerful inline-six that had a max output of 343, while the E46 M3 CSL had a little more at 360 horsepower. Needless to say, it was a force to be reckoned with.
Top Speed
Watch This AWD Supercar Showdown Between A 911 Turbo, Integra Type-R And Nissan GT-R
As lauded as some JDM icons may be, it's not an everyday occurrence they can keep up with heavyweights of the modern sports car scene. But a recent video from Officially Gassed shows with the right build, it's certainly possible (and fun to watch). The video features Officially Gassed host Jamie's personal all-wheel drive Honda Integra up against the 911 Turbo and R35 Nissan GT-R in a battle of AWD sports car bragging rights as the three tuned models head to the drag strip for a winter showdown.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
The Best 2023 Kia Telluride Alternative Is More Affordable
The 2023 Kia Telluride sits at the top of its vehicle segment. The best Telluride alternative is more affordable. The post The Best 2023 Kia Telluride Alternative Is More Affordable appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Honda CL300 Is A China-Only Motorcycle You'll Want In America
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, there are weird doppelgängers and obvious copyright violations, but you can also find some capable motorcycles you’d lowkey want in America. Japanese giants, in particular, sell a large variety of likable motorcycles in China, and the newest addition to this is the Honda CL300 scrambler. And if you haven’t guessed already, it serves as a smaller, lighter sibling to the already popular 2023 CL500 scrambler.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R Wasn't A Runaway Success
The Nissan GT-R range has attracted a mega fan following over the years. The initial model’s popularity was limited to Japan, however, as the line continued, the world hailed the series as one of the best herd sports beasts ever produced. Despite the enormous success of its predecessors, the R33 Skyline GT-R failed to live up to the expectations. Car critics came up with several theories to punctuate their criticism of the GT-R R33. But, was the R33 GT-R really an unsatisfying experience? Well, probably not. In fact, some argue that the over-the-top ratings of other models overshadowed R33's true credentials. Here's why the R33 is considered an underdog in the GT-R dynasty despite its gigantic resume.
Top Speed
This Ferrari König Specials F48 Twin Turbo Is A Crazy And Very Expensive Hand-Built F40-Inspired Sports Car
Koenig Specials was a well-known name in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Germany-based tuner with racing experience offered some of the most outrageous tuning packages for high-end luxury and sports cars. The outfit was not afraid to alter the appearance or performance of the latest back then offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, and even a few Japanese models. Th sky was the limit in the cocaine-snorting era, and Koenig’s work on go-fast toys was the automotive embodiment of that. Many rich individuals, the majority of which were in Europe, reached out to the German tuner and occasionally, one or two come up for sale. One such example is this 1992 Koenig Special Ferrari F48, listed for sale on mobile.de.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Top Speed
Why The R56 Mini Cooper S Is One Of The Best Budget Hot Hatchbacks
Times aren’t the best right now when it comes to buying a car. However, if you really want to get yourself a new ride, we might have the perfect budget choice for you. It is often described as the GoKart of hot hatchbacks and its origins come from the UK - the Mini Cooper. Its first iteration revolutionized the car industry by introducing a small vehicle that had enough space to be relatively comfortable. The newer models aren’t so revolutionary. In fact, they can sometimes be disliked due to reliability issues. However, we strongly believe that a well-looked-after example of the initial years, especially the second-gen, can turn out to be a cheap, fun, and a great daily driver.
Comments / 0