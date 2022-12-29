Read full article on original website
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:05 p.m. EST
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. That's according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators believe 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, traveled to New York City earlier in the week. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé's coffin...
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Issues Chilling Warning: It's 'Only Going To Get Worse'
Steven Sund’s upcoming book, “Courage Under Fire,” reportedly looks at failures both within and outside of his former agency.
Trump blames pro-life Republicans for midterm loss
Former President Donald Trump claimed it "wasn't my fault" that Republicans performed poorly in the 2022 midterm elections, blaming pro-life voters instead.
The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30
In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.
