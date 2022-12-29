ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:05 p.m. EST

Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. That's according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators believe 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, traveled to New York City earlier in the week. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — (AP) — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé's coffin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy