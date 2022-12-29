Read full article on original website
Rounds of rain on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – One more night for those inland to protect the plants. You don’t need to worry about pipes tonight or dripping the faucet that’s only needed with a hard freeze. Wednesday should be a nice day overall with temps finally returning to near normal for this time of year. With temps near the average for tomorrow that will put an end to our impressive 12-day streak of below avg temps. Friday will bring temps back to near 70 and with it we will see rain and storms move in for the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time for Friday or Saturday. A round of heavy rain is expected Friday and possibly another round on Saturday. As we get close to the midnight hour it appears that showers will still be lingering around the area. I think that the majority of the rain will be gone but I would plan on having indoor plans just incase for the holiday. Next week will also feature the threat of heavy rain in the middle of the week as of now severe storms are not out of the question but the setup for now looks like we wouldn’t have to deal with anything severe. Make sure to check back on the forecast in the next few days as we fine-tune details as to how much rain will fall and time out the rain’s arrival and departure.
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over...
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you can’t make it to Times Square in New York City to see the ball drop, you can see a beach ball drop here in Panama City Beach. Staying true to its beach town vibes, Panama City Beach has held a beach ball dropping for 13 years.
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews are working to fix a break on a water main in the Laurie Ave. and Marlin Place area in Panama City Beach. In a news release, city officials said they have issued a precautionary boil water notice for those living at Villas at Suncrest Residents. City officials said water service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents say the break caused flooding in the roads, driveways and yards in the area.
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)
Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
'So many restaurants, so little time' for Destin Snowbirds
The Destin Snowbirds are looking forward to a warm and hospitable stay here on the beautiful Emerald Coast for the first two or three months of 2023. One of the reasons so many snowbirds flock to Destin each year, is the welcoming generosity of many area businesses. According to Prize chair Gene Holzer, there are at least 40 to 50 restaurants that support the snowbird club. I would like to give a shout-out to all of them, but will begin with at least a few.
Many restaurants opened their doors in 2022 in Destin
Serving up seafood to pizza and everything in between, several new restaurants opened their doors in Destin in 2022. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out yet, here’s what some of them have to offer. Lone Wolf Pizza Co. Lone Wolf Pizza Co., a one-of-a-kind...
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million
376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Welcome to Business-Friendly Okaloosa County, FL
An award-winning combination of talent and infrastructure creates the perfect habitat for businesses in Fort Walton Beach and this West Florida region. More startups and longtime companies alike call Okaloosa County home, and small wonder. The same climate that draws droves of tourists is mirrored in its business-friendly policies, not to mention a wealth of other positives that include a strong workforce, world-class infrastructure and proximity to multiple modes of transportation.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
