southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Baltimore MD You Shouldn’t Miss!

Are you searching for the best things to do in Baltimore? You made the right decision because Baltimore is an amazing city to visit with diverse things to do. The Harbor of Baltimore is surrounded by not only beautiful architecture, and dreamy views, but also an interesting history. You will find a lot of the best activities in Baltimore take place in the Harbor.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Year in Restaurants: Baltimore’s Biggest Bites of 2022

Though 2022 started slowly in Baltimore’s culinary world, by midyear, the local restaurant scene had returned to pre-COVID levels of energy and excitement. What did we do this year? We dove into seasonal menus, welcomed new spots, said goodbye to old friends, enjoyed collaborations, and raised money for good causes. We went to wine and whiskey dinners and food festivals, cracked crabs and slurped oysters, downed crushes, and experimented with low- and no-alcohol cocktails. We continued to embrace the charcuterie board. We spiced up our lives with Old Bay Vodka.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Best Photos of 2022: A Baltimore Fishbowl Collection

If a picture is worth a thousand words, these photos tell some pretty great stories. From a missing glove art installation to a metal music festival, take a look at some of Baltimore Fishbowl’s best photos from 2022:. First Snow of 2022. Baltimore Fishbowl Managing Editor Marcus Dieterle captured...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: 2022 was largely a year of planning, rebuilding

For Baltimore, 2022 was largely a year of setting up development projects for 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look back at the city’s biggest openings, closings, construction projects, and other real estate and business news of the past year. One of Baltimore’s newest buildings took a little longer...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore to offer ‘no frills Fireworks’ for New Year’s Eve

The fireworks will go on, but the concert won’t. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) announced Friday that the Inner Harbor fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve will go on at midnight Saturday as scheduled, but other outdoor activities planned for the occasion have been cancelled.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek

ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

3 people shot to death around DC within hours

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
BALTIMORE, MD

