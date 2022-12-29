Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.
D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: 2022 was largely a year of planning, rebuilding
For Baltimore, 2022 was largely a year of setting up development projects for 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look back at the city’s biggest openings, closings, construction projects, and other real estate and business news of the past year. One of Baltimore’s newest buildings took a little longer...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to offer ‘no frills Fireworks’ for New Year’s Eve
The fireworks will go on, but the concert won’t. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) announced Friday that the Inner Harbor fireworks scheduled for New Year’s Eve will go on at midnight Saturday as scheduled, but other outdoor activities planned for the occasion have been cancelled.
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place to get $12 million restoration
Before Harborplace made Baltimore's waterfront the place to go, the city's top tourist attraction was farther north: the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place.
Nottingham MD
McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek
ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: New Year’s Eve plans, McFaul’s & Ekiben open new outposts, Szechuan House reopens, and more.
Baltimore restaurateurs have been busy during this usually sleepy holiday week. While most of the news this week is focused on celebrating the upcoming new year, several spots have announced new openings and plans for expansion in 2023. Here’s a look at what’s been announced and what’s coming up for the holiday and beyond:
Wbaltv.com
New food hall, The Mill on North, to bring more food options to west Baltimore
A new food hall will bring more food options to west Baltimore. A group of Baltimore-based restaurants will soon come together under one roof in west Baltimore's first food hall. The Mill on North will open in 2023 near Coppin State University with food vendors and a community space for music and art.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
Celebration cancelled, but New Year's fireworks will go on in Baltimore
With rough weather forecasted for Dec. 31, Baltimore City will not have its scheduled concert or other festivities - but the New Year's Eve fireworks are still on.
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
