Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
December TV Bloodbath Poll: 17 Shows Cancelled (So Far) — Which Casualty Hurt the Most? Vote!
The TV biz has the bah humbug blues. A total of 17 series were laid to rest in December — and there’s still 10 days left in the month! Not surprisingly, the body count was highest at HBO/HBO Max, which axed seven programs during the first two weeks of December, including Joss Whedon’s troubled The Nevers, anthology rom-com Love Life, ’70s sex satire Minx, voguing competition Legendary, dating romp FBoy Island, Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and bilingual comedy Los Espookys. Netflix shuttered four shows, including much-maligned workplace comedy Blockbuster, fantasy drama Warrior Nun, cult fave The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself...
Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season
Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys. Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8
The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Iain Armitage's Season 1 Monologue In Young Sheldon That Left Zoe Perry Mind-Boggled
With over 100 episodes produced, "Young Sheldon" shows no signs of stopping its serialized dominance. The brainchild of Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the CBS comedy is the prequel series to the Emmy-darling "The Big Bang Theory." This time around, audiences are getting deep insight into Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) humble childhood in Texas, where he first developed his love for science and being a smart aleck. The young version of the iconic character is played by Iain Armitage, who first rose to prominence after his reviews of stage musicals went viral (via Playbill).
Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Christmas with Her Family Included Matching PJ’s
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member gave a glimpse of her holiday morning with her mom, sister, and husband, Chris. Candiace Dillard Bassett knows how to serve up major holiday fashion. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member celebrated her 35th birthday by throwing an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Birthday Party,” where she rocked a green cat-themed crewneck with “Meowy Christmas” on the front.
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
The Gossip Girl Reboot Delivered A Major Update On Dan & Serena
Warning: SPoilers for Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 6 follow. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot has only given fans brief glimpses into the world of the original series, but at long last, it dropped a real bombshell in Season 2, Episode 6. If you ever wondered whether Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen’s relationship really did last all those years after their wedding, now you have the answer, because the Gossip Girl reboot revealed Dan and Serena have a kid. Oh, and it even showed off their Brooklyn home, as well as some other details about the apparently still-married couple.
Too Hot To Handle
It hasn’t been easy for Jawahir Khalifa to keep one of the biggest secrets of her life. The 22-year-old from Amsterdam couldn’t tell many people when she left to film Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle (which dropped on Netflix Dec. 7 and 14). “You have to tell your family where you’re going because you can’t just disappear for six weeks, but besides that, we had to keep it a secret,” Khalifa tells Elite Daily. Even her close friends didn’t know what she was up to.
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
The Idea For Young Sheldon Goes Back To 2007
Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) quirks, witty comebacks, and heart have turned him into a beloved character on the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," which ran for 12 seasons. And what better way to learn about how Sheldon came to be Sheldon than by revisiting his childhood? It's the move that Chuck Lorre (co-creator of "The Big Bang Theory"), Parsons, and Steven Molaro (writer and producer of "The Big Bang Theory") made just a few years ago. Still, it's an idea that has been simmering for quite some time, according to those behind "Young Sheldon."
Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch
If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”
