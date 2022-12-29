ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy, slushy snow coming to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Another winter storm is coming to town, but it will be quite different compared to last week. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will be heavy and wet, so they’re letting the public know how they’ll be preparing for this different storm. “We’re going to have the crews out working the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

WEATHER ALERT: SNOW TAPERS OFF EARLY THURSDAY

TONIGHT: Bands of snow from the Palmer Divide to Colorado Springs is possible through early Thursday morning. Minor accumulations are possible, with a sloppy Thursday morning commute expected. More moderate snow amounts likely for higher terrain areas across the Palmer Divide, Teller, northern El Paso county for 2-6 " of snow by early Thurs morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year

If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

One dead in mobile home fire near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a mobile home trailer park in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community in the 3000 block of S. Powers Blvd. According to CSFD, there was...
