Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1st
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a Visit
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZoo
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
KKTV
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
Full call out of snow crews in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning. The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions […]
Heavy, slushy snow coming to Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Another winter storm is coming to town, but it will be quite different compared to last week. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will be heavy and wet, so they’re letting the public know how they’ll be preparing for this different storm. “We’re going to have the crews out working the […]
KKTV
Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
KKTV
Crews called to a fire near Platte and Boulder in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire near a medical marijuana dispensary on Thursday in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Prairie Rd. in the Knob Hill area north of E. Platte Avenue. KKTV 11 News is waiting to hear from officials at the scene to learn more about the fire.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
KRDO
Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus service delayed until 10 a.m. Thursday due to inclement weather conditions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus service will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Thursday. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the bus service that caters to the community in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region will be delayed due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.
Two storms eyeing southern Colorado
Two storms are on the way to southern Colorado as the holiday season comes to a close. The mountains will get heavy snow with both and there is potential over the plains.
weather5280.com
Snow and rain target Denver and Colorado Springs for Wednesday p.m. drive
Tuesday will be quite warm, 60s, ahead of the next weather machine that is set to drop heavy snow on the mountains. Here is an animation of the system moving through the state today through Thursday morning, note we'll have some rain and rain snow mixing at lower elevations:. For...
KRDO
WEATHER ALERT: SNOW TAPERS OFF EARLY THURSDAY
TONIGHT: Bands of snow from the Palmer Divide to Colorado Springs is possible through early Thursday morning. Minor accumulations are possible, with a sloppy Thursday morning commute expected. More moderate snow amounts likely for higher terrain areas across the Palmer Divide, Teller, northern El Paso county for 2-6 " of snow by early Thurs morning.
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year
If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
KKTV
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home. Members of...
KRDO
Pueblo’s only COVID-19 testing site set to close due to decreasing demand and funding
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo's only COVID-19 testing site is set to close its doors after more than two years of operation. The county said the closure is due to a lack of demand and funding, adding that the site has been a valuable resource for southern Colorado but people aren't using it like they used to.
KRDO
One dead in mobile home fire near Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a mobile home trailer park in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community in the 3000 block of S. Powers Blvd. According to CSFD, there was...
KRDO
Possible homicide suspect taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a possible homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.
KKTV
Travelers delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport say they haven't gotten any information
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH: Broncos hold press conference after firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Updated: 21 hours ago. As airlines catch up after...
Preached at, spat on, threatened, Colorado Springs' transgender community grapples with the Club Q attack
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the Club Q shooting suspect, deployed homophobic rhetoric. So do Christian-right ministries and politicians in Aldrich's hometown.
Comments / 0