Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
Cardinals turn to another starting QB, David Blough
The Arizona Cardinals have had their own quarterback carousel in 2022. From Kyler Murray to Colt McCoy to Trace McSorley and now, David Blough, will have started games for the NFC West also-rans,. McCoy was on track to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons but woke up Friday with continued...
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
Wolves, in search of much-needed win, face slumping Pistons
One of the NBA’s most perplexing teams this season has been the Minnesota Timberwolves, who carry a five-game losing streak
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 31, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
New DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on ANY NFL Bet This Week Only
We’ve got a fantastic weekend ahead loaded with excellent matchups such as Jets vs. Seahawks, Vikings vs. Packers, and Bills vs. Bengals. You’ve got a fantastic opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s wonderful promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any NFL Bet in Week 17!
Look: South Carolina fans paid $2K to fly pathetic banner trolling Clemson-Tennessee
South Carolina fans paid over $2,000 to fly a banner of Hard Rock Stadium to troll Clemson and Tennessee as the one true Orange Bowl champion. Ask any South Carolina fan what losing to Clemson and Tennessee this year felt like, and they couldn’t tell you, because it didn’t even happen, bro!
Simple reason the Cardinals shouldn’t trade for Chris Sale
The St. Louis Cardinals have been mentioned as an obvious trade destination for Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, but there’s a big reason it doesn’t make sense. Whenever the rumors that the Boston Red Sox could potentially be willing to discuss a Chris Sale trade started popping up, one of the first potential landing spots and trade partners people thought of was the St. Louis Cardinals.
