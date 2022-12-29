ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
PINEVILLE, KY
wklw.com

Tax Information from Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office

Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office will Stop collecting tax payments at noon on Thursday, December 29th . They will accept the Face amount through the end of the day Tuesday, January 3rd.
WJHL

VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WATE

Standoff ends in arrest

A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department. A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hazard-herald.com

Obituaries 12-29-22

Jimmie Lynn Dickerson, 60, of Viper, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com. Janice Goebel. Janice Burgett...
VIPER, KY

