Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
wymt.com
EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wymt.com
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
wymt.com
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
wymt.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
wklw.com
Tax Information from Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office
Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office will Stop collecting tax payments at noon on Thursday, December 29th . They will accept the Face amount through the end of the day Tuesday, January 3rd.
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
WATE
Standoff ends in arrest
A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department. A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
hazard-herald.com
Obituaries 12-29-22
Jimmie Lynn Dickerson, 60, of Viper, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com. Janice Goebel. Janice Burgett...
wymt.com
Food pantry workers, food giveaway volunteers discuss need for food across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the New Hope Food Pantry in Hazard, volunteers are preparing for their weekly food giveaway. But those with the pantry said they must do more prep now that their clientele has grown exponentially over the last year. “In the last year, the need has gone...
