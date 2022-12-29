Read full article on original website
Ukraine's heavy artillery, not high-tech anti-tank missiles, is what stopped Russia's rush to Kyiv, experts say
Anti-tank missiles are valuable, but artillery is "what destroyed the most Russian equipment and killed the most Russian soldiers," an analyst said.
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report
A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.
Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory
General Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced. It follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov.
Video Shows Russian Cruise Missile Blasted Out of Sky Near Kyiv
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny said that air defenses had shot down 60 out of 76 Russian missiles fired at Ukraine on Friday.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Training Belarus Pilots To Fly Jets With ‘Special Warheads’
Dmitriy Pichugin/WikicommonLukashenko thanked Putin for handing over nuclear-capable Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 air defense systems.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Belarus official: 'Unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered by accident
(Reuters) - The secretary of Belarus’ Security Council said in an interview on Friday that it was “unlikely” that a Ukrainian air defence missile downed on Thursday had entered Belarusian airspace by accident.
Russian Soldiers Run Away From Battle as Putin Military Struggles: Ukraine
The video posted by Ukraine's military staff came on the heels of a report that said Russia's military continues to suffer heavy losses.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Russia's Troops in Belarus Insufficient for Ukraine Attack: Border Chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently raised concerns that he may ask Belarus to launch a new front along Ukraine's northern border.
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov catches fire
A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the...
Belarus protests to Ukraine after shooting down stray air defence missile
Belarus has protested to Ukraine’s ambassador after saying it had shot down a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile in a field, during one of Russia's heaviest aerial onslaughts against Kyiv and other cities since the start of the war.State news agency BelTA first reported that a S-300 missile, used by both Ukraine and Russia, had landed inside Belarus on Thursday morning – with a statement from Belarus’s Defence Ministry confirming that the missile had been brought down by its air defence units between 10am and 11am local time.Pieces of the missile were found in a crop field in the...
Russia launches ‘one of the most massive’ missile attacks on Ukraine
Russia launched a large round of missile attacks across Ukraine on Thursday morning, as Moscow rejected a Ukrainian peace plan and kept up its attacks on the country’s infrastructure. Targets from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east came under fire on Thursday morning. The Ukrainian army...
Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use
Dec 25 (Reuters) - The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said on Sunday.
Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
