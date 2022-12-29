ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulnoW_0jxY1akP00

Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out of LA as the side continues to struggle.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James' postgame press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers' ugly 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat had fans debating whether the superstar would look to find a new franchise next summer.

The Lakers have been inconsistent at best this season, and aren't even close to making the play-in tournament. They're 14-21 and placed 13th in the West. The side's chances of extending their good run ended when Anthony Davis was ruled out indefinitely after sustaining a stress fracture against the Denver Nuggets earlier this month.

Since then, LeBron James has been the only player doing the bulk of the damage while the rest of the roster has chipped in with the occasional glimpse of brilliance.

Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out after Silver Screen And Roll's Anthony Irwin shared his thoughts on the Lakers' front office and their relationship with James.

I cannot possibly exaggerate how thoroughly the Lakers might be tanking their future endeavors with how things are ending between them and LeBron/Klutch.

The Lakers have made it clear the only way they are interested in building is through starpower. But if this is how you're treating the biggest star of his generation, and it's a really small world at that level of the NBA... Yeah. This is potentially devastating for the brand.

The analyst outlined that the Lakers' front office's reluctance to keep their biggest star happy and give him and themselves a shot at winning would pretty much see the end of the relationship between the two parties.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Potentially Leaving The Lakers In The Summer

It might not be the news Lakers fans will want to hear, but the team's run this season and the increasing pressure on James to lead a poorly constructed roster to win a championship will perhaps see him make the move of leaving the franchise.

Earlier, the 37-year-old had spoken about not ending his decorated career by playing for a franchise. According to LA Times' Dan Woike :

LeBron James postgame made it clear that he's not willing to end his career playing meaningless basketball, that he again wants to compete for championships. As of today, the Lakers are seven games under .500.

Here's what Lakers fans had to say:

Much of James' future in LA depends on the moves the front office will make during the trade window. There have been reports of the side talking to multiple franchises, but only time will tell if they can indeed land a player or two that gives James a reason to stay.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy