"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer

LeBron James' postgame press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers' ugly 112-98 loss to the Miami Heat had fans debating whether the superstar would look to find a new franchise next summer.

The Lakers have been inconsistent at best this season, and aren't even close to making the play-in tournament. They're 14-21 and placed 13th in the West. The side's chances of extending their good run ended when Anthony Davis was ruled out indefinitely after sustaining a stress fracture against the Denver Nuggets earlier this month.

Since then, LeBron James has been the only player doing the bulk of the damage while the rest of the roster has chipped in with the occasional glimpse of brilliance.

Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out after Silver Screen And Roll's Anthony Irwin shared his thoughts on the Lakers' front office and their relationship with James.

I cannot possibly exaggerate how thoroughly the Lakers might be tanking their future endeavors with how things are ending between them and LeBron/Klutch.

The Lakers have made it clear the only way they are interested in building is through starpower. But if this is how you're treating the biggest star of his generation, and it's a really small world at that level of the NBA... Yeah. This is potentially devastating for the brand.

The analyst outlined that the Lakers' front office's reluctance to keep their biggest star happy and give him and themselves a shot at winning would pretty much see the end of the relationship between the two parties.

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Potentially Leaving The Lakers In The Summer

It might not be the news Lakers fans will want to hear, but the team's run this season and the increasing pressure on James to lead a poorly constructed roster to win a championship will perhaps see him make the move of leaving the franchise.

Earlier, the 37-year-old had spoken about not ending his decorated career by playing for a franchise. According to LA Times' Dan Woike :

LeBron James postgame made it clear that he's not willing to end his career playing meaningless basketball, that he again wants to compete for championships. As of today, the Lakers are seven games under .500.

Here's what Lakers fans had to say:

Much of James' future in LA depends on the moves the front office will make during the trade window. There have been reports of the side talking to multiple franchises, but only time will tell if they can indeed land a player or two that gives James a reason to stay.

