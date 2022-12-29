ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus Says a Ukrainian Missile Landed on Their Territory

By Allison Quinn
 1 day ago
Kremlin via Reuters

Belarusian officials say a Ukrainian missile landed in their territory Thursday during Russia’s latest bombardment of Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down what it later determined to be a “S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine.” President Alexander Lukashenko has sent defense officials and investigators to the scene in the Brest region. If confirmed, the incident could be a boon to the Kremlin, which has reportedly been leaning on Lukashenko in recent weeks to directly join the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the reports.

Richard Lamphere
1d ago

Belarus joined the war when they sent troops and broke natos laws by allowing Russian war missiles to be placed and launched from there

John Stark
1d ago

hehehehe, ask nicely and I am sure Ukraine will be happy to send you more 🤣🤣🤣

Minion's Alter-Ego
1d ago

Nothing like a convenient pretext in order to get Belarus involved directly in the war, hey Lukashenko?

TheDailyBeast

