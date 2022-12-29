Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCJJ
Transient who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Iowa City club arrested
An area transient is in custody after allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winners at an Iowa City convenience store. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton came into Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco the evening of December 4th on three different occasions with the stolen tickets. He redeemed a total of 15 winners that day. He reportedly came back the following afternoon and redeemed another four winners. Then on the morning of December 6th he allegedly redeemed 26 winners.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen shoes tie suspects to burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested. Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft. On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a...
KCJJ
Area transient arrested for bike theft
An area transient who was allegedly in possession of a stolen bike earlier this month has been arrested. At approximately 5:15 pm December 12th, 53-year-old Bradley Allen was reportedly found on the 800 block of South Riverside Drive in possession of a Trek e-bike. A check of the identification on the bike showed that it had been reported stolen to the Coralville Police Department. When asked about the bike, Allen allegedly made admissions about possessing the bike and the lock that was being used to secure the bike to a tree when officers located it.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect stole 7 times from 2 QC stores in 4 months, police allege
A 35-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Davenport stores over four months. Lamont Stepheny faces felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity and second-degree theft, court records say. Multiple thefts from two stores. On...
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
KCJJ
Authorities investigating overnight shooting in Grinnell
Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours Thursday in Grinnell. KCRG TV reports that the incident occurred at approximately 1:40 am in a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical. Officials say a handgun was produced and then multiple shots were fired.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused in domestic assault
A North Liberty man was arrested early Thursday after an alleged domestic assault. Just after midnight, 44-year-old Benjamin Binns of Vandello Circle reportedly strangled the victim on the bed, then dragged her by her arms onto the ground. When police arrived, they noted multiple abrasions and cuts on the woman’s face. Officers photographed the injuries as evidence.
ourquadcities.com
Officers respond to report of gunfire; suspect in custody
A suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a report of gunfire in Silvis. Silvis Police were called to Warren Heights in the 300 block of 2nd Street around 1:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire. Responding officers found a car with a tire shot out. Dozens of officers responded to the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Independence Police investigate suspicious incident at Wal-Mart
Independence — Thursday evening, the Independence Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating an incident involving a child. Police say the department was notified of a suspicious incident involving a child at Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon. An Independence PD officer is investigating the allegation. Updates will be released as it...
superhits106.com
Maquoketa Man Sentenced For Role in Firearms Theft
A man from Maquoketa has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case relates to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. A report says that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped off Kasey Jones of Bernard near the store. Authorities say that Jones broke into the store and stole five handguns. Jones, who was 17 at the time of the theft, initially was charged as an adult for his role in the incident, but the case later was waived to juvenile court. 29 year old Nicolas Williams of Lost Nation also pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after attempting to steal vehicle
A Cedar Rapids man was taken to the Linn County Jail Christmas morning after threatening to kill a man who was inside a car he was trying to steal. Police were dispatched to the Center Point Road Northeast Kwik Star at about 4 am on reports of the incident. 19-year-old Matthew Falco-Tirado allegedly approached the vehicle while brandishing a replica pellet gun. According to the criminal complaint, Falco-Tirado yelled at the occupants to get out of the vehicle and pulled a girl out of the back seat. He then threatened to kill the man inside.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting roommate
An Iowa City woman was charged with assault after an alleged argument with a roommate turned physical. Police say the incident occurred on December 17th at the North Clinton Street apartment of 20 year-old Alexis Phothiwat just before 2 am. The two were having a verbal argument, when Phothiwat allegedly made aggressive contact with the victim by pushing her. When the victim tried to move away, Phothiwat continued pushing and thrashing at her while following her. She then reportedly started damaging the victim’s property and some shared property at the apartment.
