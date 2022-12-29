ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, ME

92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Girls Top Waterville 55-33 [STATS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Waterville, 55-33 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor. John Bapst jumped out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased the lead to 28-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 46-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
WATERVILLE, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Nokomis Girls Power Past Erskine Academy 62-30 [STATS]

Last year the Nokomis Girls Basketball Team went 1-17. They are 3-1 in the 2022-23 season after beating Erskine Academy 62-30 on Tuesday, December 27th. They jumped out to a 17-8 1st Quarter lead on Tuesday, and led 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
NEWPORT, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Girls Double Up Mt. Blue 46-23 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team doubled up Mt. Blue 46-23 at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, December 27th. The Witches took an early lead and led 15-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter. After outscoring the Cougars 17-2 in the 2nd Quarter, brewer led 32-6. It was 42-14 at the end of 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
SUMNER, ME
Mount Olive Tribune

Southern Wayne girls dominate Kinston

KINSTON — Ta’Niyah Glaspie posted a double-double — 14 points, 10 rebounds — during Southern Wayne’s opening-day, 59-32 romp over Kinston in the second annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic on Wednesday evening. The Saints’ girls basketball team (6-2 overall) continues Red Pool play today...
KINSTON, NC
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
mainebiz.biz

Farmington hospital appoints new chief of nursing

Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has appointed a new chief of nursing officer who has a history of working in hospital settings as a nursing leader. Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, will be responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement. “I’m looking forward to...
FARMINGTON, ME
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet

This story was originally published in November 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
