I hate the state so much. I cannot wait to have it in my rearview mirror. it used to be an amazing Place 25 years ago now it's just ridiculous.
Groundwater is privately owned property. To put a price on using it is unconstitutional and will result in a hugh lawsuit against the state. As a re State water rights owner in California, ifvthe State tries to steal.my property, I will insure the State pays for it.
This is going to end up really bad for the Central Valley and it’s citizens !!Politicians have know about overdrafting for decades but have done nothing !! Actually they have done nothing for water storage for decades also . Surface water could also be used to recharge water basins if it weren’t for 20 year failed fish policies that divert water to ocean instead of valley farmers !! This was caused by bad leadership !!!
