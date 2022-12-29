ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road deaths in Missouri exceed 2021 numbers

By Dustin Lattimer
 1 day ago

(Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI ( KSNF/KODE ) — As we count down the final days of 2022, the number of roadway fatalities in Missouri continues to tick up.

With just three days left to go until the new year, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) website shows there have been 1,017 deaths on Missouri roadways for 2022.

In 2021, the death toll reached 1,011 which broke the 1,000 threshold for the first time since 2006.

This makes the second year in a row that deaths on Missouri roads exceed 1,000.

| Missouri Vehicle Repair Shop Gives Away Two Cars >

As new year’s celebrations approach this weekend, MoDOT is reminding people to make good decisions and urges people to never drive while impaired.

