New blood test developed to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a new test to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease based on markers in a blood sample, an advance that may lead to better risk prediction for the neurological condition.Currently, diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease requires “expensive” and time-consuming neuroimaging tests, say researchers, including those from the University of Pittsburgh in the US.To diagnose the condition in patients, clinicians follow guidelines that require the detection of three distinct components of the condition’s pathology – the presence of amyloid plaques, tau tangles, and neurodegeneration in the brain.Clinicians look for these signs of the disease either via neuroimaging or by analyzing...
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s disease: Deep brain stimulation may help improve symptoms
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical treatment used to treat certain neurological conditions like Parkinson’s. Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have discovered DBS helps lessen symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Although not all participants showed symptom improvement, some “benefited considerably” from the...
Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study
A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Parkinson Disease Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read articles in Parkinson disease for 2022 reviewed interventions for nonmotor symptoms, the health-related impact of exercise and diet, and more. Actionable steps to address dramatic increases in Parkinson disease (PD) incidence, as well as interventions for the management of disease burden were some of the topics covered in the top 5 most-viewed PD articles published on AJMC.com.
WebMD
New Alzheimer's Blood Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Research
Dec. 28, 2022 – Researchers have developed a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease that could pave the way for better research and less invasive diagnosis of the disease. Scientists are particularly hopeful that the new test will facilitate a needed increase in diversity among research study participants. “At...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
What Is Cobblestone Throat?
Cobblestone throat can have various underlying causes. Here's what you should know about the condition and when it's time to go see a doctor.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say
It's the one symptom that can seem to stick around for days, even weeks, after our immune systems vanquish a virus – that wracking cough.
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Doctors dismissed these 3 young people's symptoms as migraines or drug-related — but they were really having strokes
About 10% of strokes happen in people under 50, but doctors may think young people's symptoms are caused by migraines, or drug and alcohol use.
What is stiff person syndrome? Diagnosis, symptoms and treatment
Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological condition that can take years to diagnose and tailor treatment.
Simple blood test developed to detect Alzheimer's in potential gamechanger for early detection
Scientists have devised a new blood test to detect signs of Alzheimer's disease, paving the way for easier diagnostics that could help millions of Americans begin treatment for the disease sooner.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
