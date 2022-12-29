Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
New details released in attempted armed robbery near West Point
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — A 64-year-old man was whipped in the head and hands with an electrical cord, then ordered to his knees at gunpoint during an attempted armed robbery, according to a newly released court document. Security video reportedly shows Jacob Loveall, wearing dark clothes and ski...
WLFI.com
Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
