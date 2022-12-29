WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO