Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers
Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
Police officer sacked for slapping bottoms of young female officers
A police officer has been sacked for slapping the bottoms of two female police officers he worked with.A police misconduct panel concluded that the behaviour of PC Kevin Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, was “sexist” and amounted to gross misconduct.Wood, who was based in Leeds and served as a police officer for 20 years, was described as being far more senior than his two colleagues who were both young with “limited” experience.The incidents occurred between January 2019 and May 2021 when Mr Wood was on duty, with one happening outside Pudsey police station in Leeds where it could have been...
Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub
A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
I was run over by TWO Tube trains and suffered horrific injuries – no one heard my screams for 15 minutes
A WOMAN who suffered horrific injuries after being run over by two Tube trains said that no one heard her screams for 15 minutes. Sarah de Lagarde, 44, was travelling home from work on September 30 when she lost her footing and fell down the gap between the train and the platform edge.
Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are...
Armed police swoop on Devon family holiday park after 'significant disorder' at clubhouse
A serious incident at the clubhouse today is said to have left parts of the building 'smashed up', with families having to leave the site.
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
Cody Fisher: Third murder arrest after Birmingham nightclub stabbing
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dance floor in Birmingham. Cody Fisher, 23, a non-league footballer and school sports coach, was attacked at The Crane nightclub just before midnight on Boxing Day. The murder suspect, 22,...
