ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Four Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women vs. No. 14 Michigan on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team returns to Columbus for Big Ten play on New Year’s Eve. For the second year in a row, it’s the Michigan Wolverines facing the Scarlet & Gray before the ball drops. It’s a game that already features rivalry, but add both teams' top-15 rankings, the Buckeyes' undefeated season, and possible revenge for Ohio State, and it becomes a heavyweight battle.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Listen to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State travels to Northwestern

Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball returns to conference play. On the schedule are the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5). In the first of two matchups of the season, the Buckeyes take on a Wildcats team without three-time B1G Defensive Player of the Year Veronica Burton, who left for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State recruiting: A closer look at preferred walk-on running back commit, Willtrell Hartson

Ohio State’s running back position has been a wild ride in 2022 to say the least. A number of guys have taken snaps, and with the statuses of players such as Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson changing every other week due to various health reasons, it’s been hard to keep track of the situation in Tony Alford’s room. Not due to a shortage of talent, it’s been one thing after another this year, and the feelings of what’s unknown is really what’s caused uneasiness at times.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days

C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State heads to Atlanta as 6.5-point underdogs

When looking at how these two teams finished out their respective regular seasons, it is no surprise that Georgia is the favorite in the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff matchup between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes. Kirby Smart’s group has won 15-straight games, including obviously last year’s national...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes still in pursuit of big time 2024 linebacker, keeping up with portal targets

Buckeyes keeping in close contact with top linebacker in 2024. In Ohio State’s 2023 class, the linebacker position only saw one addition. Thanks to a pretty full stable in Columbus currently, that’s really all the coaching staff needed for this current cycle. Looking ahead, more depth in the room will be needed, and possibly even two LBs in 2024. The Buckeyes already have multiple offers sent out to many of the nation’s best players at the position, but look to be locked in on one in particular.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy