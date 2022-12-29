Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women vs. No. 14 Michigan on Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team returns to Columbus for Big Ten play on New Year’s Eve. For the second year in a row, it’s the Michigan Wolverines facing the Scarlet & Gray before the ball drops. It’s a game that already features rivalry, but add both teams' top-15 rankings, the Buckeyes' undefeated season, and possible revenge for Ohio State, and it becomes a heavyweight battle.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Finding comps for Ohio State football players on women’s basketball team
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thornton, Holden, Holtmann talk Alabama A&M win, looming trip to Evanston
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Ohio State (9-3, 1-0) played down to the level of their competition...
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia
On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Listen to the...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State travels to Northwestern
Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball returns to conference play. On the schedule are the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5). In the first of two matchups of the season, the Buckeyes take on a Wildcats team without three-time B1G Defensive Player of the Year Veronica Burton, who left for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA.
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
landgrantholyland.com
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Final thoughts on what Ohio State will need to do to beat Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a college football playoff matchup taking place in the Peach Bowl down in Atlanta, Georgia. These past few weeks, we have taken dives into what has made Georgia, so successful this season on both sides of the football. Using...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State recruiting: A closer look at preferred walk-on running back commit, Willtrell Hartson
Ohio State’s running back position has been a wild ride in 2022 to say the least. A number of guys have taken snaps, and with the statuses of players such as Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson changing every other week due to various health reasons, it’s been hard to keep track of the situation in Tony Alford’s room. Not due to a shortage of talent, it’s been one thing after another this year, and the feelings of what’s unknown is really what’s caused uneasiness at times.
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State heads to Atlanta as 6.5-point underdogs
When looking at how these two teams finished out their respective regular seasons, it is no surprise that Georgia is the favorite in the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff matchup between the Bulldogs and the Buckeyes. Kirby Smart’s group has won 15-straight games, including obviously last year’s national...
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on what Ohio State needs to do to beat Georgia
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes still in pursuit of big time 2024 linebacker, keeping up with portal targets
Buckeyes keeping in close contact with top linebacker in 2024. In Ohio State’s 2023 class, the linebacker position only saw one addition. Thanks to a pretty full stable in Columbus currently, that’s really all the coaching staff needed for this current cycle. Looking ahead, more depth in the room will be needed, and possibly even two LBs in 2024. The Buckeyes already have multiple offers sent out to many of the nation’s best players at the position, but look to be locked in on one in particular.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
