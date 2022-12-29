Read full article on original website
PWMania
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
PWMania
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wasn’t Interested In Dragon Lee Until AEW Put Him On Television Without A Contract
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. He recently revealed that he signed with WWE during AAA Noche de Campeones. Interestingly enough, WWE was not interested in Dragon Lee until AEW put him on television without a contract. Dave Meltzer recently...
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
Paige VanZant Reveals Foot Injury
Paige VanZant is dealing with an injury. VanZant took to Instagram to reveal she broken three bones in her foot and is currently sidelined. VanZant is signed to AEW, but hasn't wrestled since making her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing when she teamed with Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky to defeat Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, & Frankie Kazarian.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Bouncing Between Appearances On AEW And WWE TV
Eric Bischoff discusses how he appeared on both WWE and AEW TV in a short period of time. Following the downfall of WCW, Bischoff spent several years with WWE before he left the company in 2007. He then worked for TNA until his departure in 2014. He then shifted his focus to other projects and he made a few appearances for WWE over the next few years. Bischoff later made his AEW debut in 2020 on the August 5 episode of AEW Dynamite, and he was brought back for multiple appearances over the next several months. In 2021, he also appeared on the December 27 episode of WWE RAW. His last appearance for AEW came on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite that year, where he hosted a party for the Inner Circle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
Kurt Angle On Potentially Appearing For AEW: I Don't Think It's Gonna Happen, I'm Happy Where I Am
Kurt Angle says an AEW run for "Your Olympic Hero" isn't in the cards. Kurt Angle has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where he lost to Baron Corbin. A veteran of WWE and TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle was once widely considered to be the greatest in-ring performer of his generation. One individual that is a fan of Kurt Angle's body of work is AEW president Tony Khan.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Eddie Edwards Discusses Canceled IMPACT Rebellion Match Against Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards talks the Rebellion match against Jonathan Gresham that was canceled. When Jonathan Gresham first joined IMPACT Wrestling in early 2022, Eddie Edwards and Honor No More quickly became one of his biggest enemies within the company. Edwards and Gresham were set to clash at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view in April, but Gresham was pulled from the match at the last minute due to injury.
William Regal Describes Why Bryan Danielson Is The Wrestler He Wishes He Could Be
William Regal describes why Bryan Danielson is the wrestler he wished he could be. Regal and Danielson have had a close relationship for many years, as the veteran has been a mentor to the latter, dating back to the early days of his career. Regal previously called Danielson a perfect wrestler, and he has also stated that "The American Dragon" is the wrestler he wished he could be.
Lance Archer Willing To 'Slowly Rebuild' In AEW, Still Wants To Work With Jake Roberts
Lance Archer has been in NJPW in recent months, taking part of World Tag League and team with Minoru Suzuki. Before making the trip to Japan, Archer had been a regular on AEW Dark programming, but not AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Following the final bout of Suzuki-gun at the...
Erick Redbeard Talks A Potential Return To WWE, Notes That He's Not Under Contract With Any Company
Erick Redbeard talks a potential return to WWE. Ever since returning to a position of power within WWE, Triple H has brought back a ton of stars to the company such as Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Mia Yim, and Bray Wyatt. The influx in hiring has seemingly established an unpredictable feeling on episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.
Ric Flair On 'Becoming Ric Flair' Documentary: It's Very Good And Fair, I'm Really Happy With It
Ric Flair discusses his new documentary. "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair", takes a deep dive into Flair's life and career. As a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Flair is one of the most iconic legends in the wrestling world. The documentary premiered on Peacock on December 26. Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith, and Charlotte Flair, among others, appeared on the program.
Dax Harwood Was Offended Colt Cabana Made Fun Of His Accent When FTR Joined AEW
Dax Harwood discusses his relationship with Colt Cabana. The infamous CM Punk press conference at AEW All Out began with Punk taking aim at Colt Cabana. The former friends turned into enemies after Cabana sued Punk for over $1 million following their court victory against WWE doctor Christopher Amann in August 2018. Punk countersued and the lawsuits were eventually settled and dismissed in September 2019.
Watch: Yuya Uemura and Delirious vs. The Good Hands | BTI Dec. 29, 2022
Watch IMPACT Wrestling Before The IMPACT for December 29. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Emma Discusses Her WWE Return, Being Paired With Madcap Moss On-Screen
After five years away from WWE, Emma made her return to the company on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the open challenge of Ronda Rousey. Emma had been with WWE from 2011 when she was in FCW to 2017. She had a run in IMPACT Wrestling and on the Independent circuit after leaving WWE.
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me It Couldn't Have Been Anyone Other Than Me To Face Him At WM 38
Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, initially appearing on the Kevin Owens Show, and then facing Kevin Owens in a sanctioned match. Austin ended up picking up the victory in his first match since 2003. Speaking to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Owens reflected on...
