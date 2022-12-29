ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Can Immunity-Boosting Supplements Keep You From Getting Sick?

By MadameNoire
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irg5Y_0jxXzR5000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdRh9_0jxXzR5000

Source: stefanamer / Getty

It’s that sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy nose, taking sick days off time of year again. But this year, it’s a little different than others, because we get to experience something the medical community has started to call a “Tripledemic.” This three-pronged pandemic contains the flu (per usual), COVID-19 and a new one – RSV. RSV, aka respiratory syncytial virus, causes infections in the lungs and respiratory tract and shares symptoms with a flu , says the CDC. Now that’s something else we get to worry about. We didn’t even include the common cold, which is also going around.

Naturally, people are searching far and wide for ways to reduce their chances of getting sick. When you face the triple threat, you look for quadruple the remedies – just to be safe. Some of those remedies include supplements. Drug Store News reports that sales of immunity supplements hit record highs since the start of the pandemic, and remain historically high. Consumers are shelling out sometimes as much as $30 for small bottles of immunity-boosting capsules, pills and tablets that allegedly help them fight off viruses. But, do supplements really work? The answer is layered.

When It Comes To Immunity, Diet Is Queen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhXDW_0jxXzR5000

Source: skynesher / Getty

There are a number of vitamins and minerals that are known to fortify the immune system. Vitamin C, for example, boosts infection-fighting white blood cells. Vitamin D can fight off respiratory infections and Zinc can promote immune cell function. It’s no wonder consumers are clearing out pharmacy shelves containing these supplements.

However, research from The Journal of the American Medical Association reported on WebMD shows that food remains the best source of these vitamins and minerals – not supplements. While taking supplements might (and we say might for a reason – read on), boost your levels of certain vitamins and minerals, it cannot replace the immunity-boosting value of a wholesome diet. In other words, eating mostly processed and fast foods but adding supplements won’t do your immune system much good. MADAMENOIRE explains how to eat for better immunity here.

Comments / 0

Related
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
SELF

The Earliest Flu Symptoms Can Be Some of the Easiest to Miss

Think back to the last time you had the flu, or just generally felt really unwell. You probably remember hunkering down in bed for a few days while you fought off a fever. But do you remember the symptoms that appeared right before you got blatantly sick?. If you’re like...
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says

More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
shefinds

Want To Lose Weight In The New Year? This Is The Best Breakfast You Could Have Every Morning, Nutritionists Say

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day–especially when it comes to weight loss. If you want to eat healthier and lose weight in the new year, a healthy breakfast meal is a great way to start. Research shows that a morning meal can be good for losing weight. It could be because eating foods with protein and fiber in the morning keeps your appetite in check for the rest of the day. Specifically, health experts recommend a healthy breakfast of avocado on whole-grain toast to achieve your weight loss goals for 2023.
Fatherly

Does Whiskey Help A Cold? A Sore Throat? Doctors Explain.

It’s cold and flu season, and for many dads, that means a hot toddy for that cold and flu. Hot cocktails like the toddy — a warm cup of whiskey spiked with lemon, honey, cloves, and cinnamon — have long been prized as an old-school cold remedy. But does it actually give sick parents anything more than a hangover? Does whiskey help a cold and ease a sore throat? Doctors are less dismissive of the buzz-inducing cure than you might think.
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
GreenMatters

Dog Flu Cases Are on the Rise: Signs to Look Out For, and How to Prevent It

As humans nationwide currently deal with flu season (and a “tripledemic,” referring to rising rates of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19) our furry friends are similarly facing a dog flu outbreak. The canine influenza is not something any pet — or pet parent — wants to deal with, but fortunately, there is a vaccine that can help prevent the dog flu and reduce the flu’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy