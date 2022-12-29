ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

City seeks gold sustainability status

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
Brittany Goode, who works for Aldea Coffee in Grand Haven, poses with a garbage bag full of waste. Goode was instrumental in the local coffee retailer receiving its B Corp certification, the inspiration for Grand Haven’s community composting site. She is one of the local residents involved in creating a community energy plan. Courtesy photo

Grand Haven is going green — at least, that is the goal of its newly formed sustainability committee.

“Last year around this time, there were a few of us that have been active in sustainability in the Grand Haven community for probably five or six years,” Chairperson Brittany Goode said. “I kind of just found these people, and they found me, and we just started showing up at city council meetings and telling the city we need a sustainability team.”

