City seeks gold sustainability status
Grand Haven is going green — at least, that is the goal of its newly formed sustainability committee.
“Last year around this time, there were a few of us that have been active in sustainability in the Grand Haven community for probably five or six years,” Chairperson Brittany Goode said. “I kind of just found these people, and they found me, and we just started showing up at city council meetings and telling the city we need a sustainability team.”
