At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
50+ Missing in Casino Mega Blaze as Tourists Leap to Their Deaths
Dozens of Thai tourists are feared dead after a massive blaze ripped through a casino complex in a Cambodian border town, with reports of people throwing themselves from windows and the roof of the burning building.The blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet began in a lower-floor restaurant at around midnight and quickly climbed up the 15-story building, fanned by heavy winds. Firefighters, including Thai crews from across the border, took about 14 hours—until 2 p.m. on Thursday—to bring the flames under control, by which point the building was a burned-out wreck.Local officials said that 16...
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
At least 12 wedding guests killed as packed minibus plunges 650ft down a mountain in the Himalayas
A VEHICLE carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain killing all 12 people on board. The minibus was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road in Nepal, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by...
Horror hotel-casino fire leaves 19 dead in Cambodia as panicked guests jump from windows to escape as chilling video
AT least 19 people have been killed and another 60 injured after a massive fire ripped through a hotel and casino in Cambodia. The blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino at 11.30pm local time in Poipet - a town at the Cambodian border with Thailand. Extra firefighters...
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport
A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
Sicilian casino worker and girlfriend, who was visiting from Italy, identified as murder victims
A young Sicilian couple have been named by Italian media as the victims of a shocking murder in a block of flats while staying in the UK. Nino Calabro, 25, was working in a casino in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham and Francesco Di Dio, 21, his girlfriend, was visiting him.
gamblingnews.com
Fire Seizes Border Casino in Cambodia, Leaves At Least 16 Dead
Local authorities rushed to the scene, attempting to put out the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, with many people still reported missing. The fire broke out at 11:30 pm local time. According to CNN, at least 58 more people are unaccounted for, and the...
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Moment ugly fist fight breaks out on Thai Smile Airways flight as heated row escalates
Two Indian men were filmed having a heated row onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight headed for Kolkata city, in West Bengal, on December 27.
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
US News and World Report
Risking Death at Sea, Rohingya Muslims Seek Safety in Indonesia
PIDIE, Indonesia (Reuters) - Crying with relief after a traumatic 40-day voyage to Indonesia in a leaky boat, Rohingya Muslim Fatimah bin Ismail held a mobile phone with shaky hands as she made a video call to relatives. The 19-year-old was among 174 surviving Rohingya in the overloaded wooden fishing...
More victims recovered from Cambodia casino hotel fire
POIPET, Cambodia — The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia rose to 25 on Friday as the search resumed for victims, officials said. The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the...
