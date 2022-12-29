I just read another letter to the Cleveland Jewish News mailbox requesting that JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin be “canceled” from the newspaper. The hubris of these self-appointed arbiters of the “truth” seems to have no bounds. Who do they think they are deciding what opinions I can read? The biggest problem facing democracy in this country is the unwillingness of some on both sides of the political spectrum to be open to the opinions of others, and perhaps even learn from those who see the world somewhat differently.

