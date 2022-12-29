Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights council accepts Moore’s resignation
Former Cleveland Heights City Councilwoman Josie Moore announced her resignation at the Dec. 16 council meeting, effectively ending a term that was to be carried out through Dec. 31, 2023. Moore is the second councilperson to prematurely leave this seat in the same term, having been elected to fill it after her predecessor, Mary Dunbar, announced her resignation in August 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cahen, former JCC executive director, helped others succeed
Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, had a deep impact on those around him that will live on through those who knew him. He died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary to his wife, Alice. Cahen was born Sept. 28, 1948, to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN ‘presents both sides of issues’
I just read another letter to the Cleveland Jewish News mailbox requesting that JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin be “canceled” from the newspaper. The hubris of these self-appointed arbiters of the “truth” seems to have no bounds. Who do they think they are deciding what opinions I can read? The biggest problem facing democracy in this country is the unwillingness of some on both sides of the political spectrum to be open to the opinions of others, and perhaps even learn from those who see the world somewhat differently.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish mothers visit Israel on Momentum Birthright trip
Ten Cleveland-area women visited Israel as a part of the Momentum Birthright trip for Jewish mothers from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. The trip, sponsored by Jewish Family Experience in University Heights and led by JFX associate director Ruchi Koval, was an opportunity to explore Israel, engage with Jewish value, and take leadership in their own families and communities, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Guests have ‘can-do’ attitude at Maltz Museum on pay what you can day
The Maltz Museum in Beachwood hosted its Christmas Day Can Can – “Give what you can, pay what you can” – on Dec. 25, where guests were asked to bring a canned good to donate or pay what they could for museum admission. Once inside, they...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘You’ve Got a Book in You’ Jan. 9 at Orange library
The Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will host Brandi Larsen, writer and publishing expert, as she walks people through the process of how books go from ideas to physical copies on shelves in a virtual event called “You’ve Got a Book in You,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on Zoom, according to a news release. Registration is required and a link will be sent before the start of the program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights Community Center closes after pipe bursts
The Cleveland Heights Community Center will be closed until at least next week after a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst Dec. 26, flooding part of the building, according to a newsletter. All programs at the center are canceled and the center will remain closed at least through the week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Brush inducts six into Wall of Achievement
Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst inducted six alumni into its Wall of Achievement on Nov. 10 at The Venue at StoneWater in Highland Heights. The induction honors “substantial accomplishments of those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone onto significant accomplishments,” according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC lights menorah
The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood celebrated the fifth night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting for the students in its early childhood development program. Leaders of the event were Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture, and Jackie Gordon and Liza Adams, co-directors of early childhood development.
Cleveland Jewish News
Celebrations magazine to spotlight newlyweds, b’nai mitzvahs
Celebrations magazine, published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is seeking to spotlight both couples who were married and children who celebrated their b’nai mitzvahs in the past year in its upcoming issue. Celebrations is an annual magazine that combines the CJPC’s Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hebrew Academy celebrates Chanukah
Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, along with an at-capacity crowd, celebrated Chanukah Dec. 21 on the school’s Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights. The program included comments from Rabbi Simcha Dessler, and musical presentations from the kindergarten and boys choirs. Attendees also participated in Chanukah activities and had access to a photo booth. Refreshments were served. The event was co-chaired by Yocheved Neeland and Monica Goldstein, both mothers of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland students.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter Day School holds Chanukah-themed winter concert
Gross Schechter Day School held its winter concert, “Chanukkah Music-ah Palooza-kah,” Dec. 20. A packed house watched the students from the early childhood center and lower school perform traditional Chanukah favorites and some modern updates. The performance was presented by Sheri Gross and Destiny French.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lampl, Stephen
Stephen Carl Lampl died on December 27, 2022 in Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. He was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 26, 1935, to Helen (nee Grossman) and Carl G. Lampl, both of whom preceded him in death as did his sister, Carol Kaufman. Over the course of his life, Steve was known for his kindness and sweet disposition, incredible optimism, strong leadership skills, dedication to community, devotion to family, the sparkle in his eye every time he looked upon his beloved wife, Sandy, and a love of dogs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schoenewald, Carol
Carol Schoenewald passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long, loving and productive life. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husband, Henry (1924-2003), Carol is survived by her children, Robert (Robin) and Michael (Catherine); grandchildren, Jamie (Melissa), Lauren, and Gregory; and a great-grandson; and nieces and their families.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gardner, Pearl
Pearl Gardner (nee Lurie), age 99, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, the day before her and her beloved Howard’s 75th wedding anniversary and a month before her 100th birthday. She is survived by her son, Michael (Marilyn Belman); daughter-in-law, Lynn (Fleisher) Gardner; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Aaron (Emily), Lauren (Kaben), Alex (Sarah), Max (Savana), Jacob (Caroline); and six great-grandchildren, Meyer, Sylvie, Solomon, Isaac, Frances and Alice. Adored aunt and cousin Pearl.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lavons celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Sylvia and Garry Lavon of Beachwood celebrated 70 years of marriage on Dec. 29, 2022. The couple have three children, Karen (Denny) Linden, Danny (Michele) Lavon and Wendy (Ken) Mueller. They have five grandchildren, Amy (Josh), Robyn (Devon), Jessie (Andy), Elli and Sarina. The couple are Holocaust survivors from Romania. They were married in Natanya, Israel, and moved to the United States in 1956. The anniversary was celebrated with a family gathering.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg, Harriet
Harriet Goldberg (nee Scheinberg), beloved wife of the late N. Morton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. Loving mother of Howard Goldberg and David (Lois) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Loni) Cristianburry and Jeremy (Kristen) Haster. Great-grandmother of Lily. Devoted sister of the late Marion Dickens. Services will be held at...
Comments / 0