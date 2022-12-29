Read full article on original website
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
WMTW
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
In September, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" in Augusta, Maine. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wowed by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so...
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Mainers Can Get Home Safe on New Year’s with Union Street Towing
Once again this year, Union Street Towing is offering to get revelers from the Greater Bangor area home safe after a night of New Year's partying. It's almost New Year's Eve, so now is the time to make your plans. Will you go out or are you staying home for more private festivities? Bangor Police say if you're one of those who plan to go out, it's important to have a safe way home. There are a few ways to accomplish this:
Hermon Mountain’s Slopes Are Almost Ready for A Big Opening Weekend
It's a blessing to have a spot like Hermon Mountain so close by. It really is. And that's coming from someone who can't do either of the things the mountain caters to the most. I'm terrified of riding skis or snowboards. Always have been. However, I've lived in Maine my whole life and am quite aware of how much that culture is woven into our state.
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
WMTW
Jeep rolls over after hitting dump truck trailer ramp in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was injured after her car hit a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield. Authorities were called to the area of 219 Norridgewock Road around 10:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman still inside her upside-down Jeep Patriot.
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
Tractor Trailer Crashes & Flips after Sliding Along Guardrail on I-95 in Hallowell, Maine
The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his big rig on Monday night and slid almost 200 feet along guardrail on Interstate 95 before crashing and flipping over. Driver was Not Seriously Injured. The accident happened in the town of Hallowell near mile marker 108...
Check Out Bangor’s ‘Downtown Countdown 2022′ Schedule
It's almost time to ring in 2023 in Downtown Bangor!. Hard to believe, but another year is winding down, and that means it is time to party in Downtown Bangor. The annual "Downtown Countdown" is a day long event that has fun for people of all ages!. It all starts...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
wabi.tv
Previous owners of Waterville House of Pizza reclaim ownership less than a year after it was sold
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nicholas Komodis and his father Stavros owned and operated the Waterville House of Pizza since 2008. Earlier this year, the pair decided the time was right to make a change and sold the pizza shop to another family. “I’m 71 years old, it is time to...
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police on Friday charged five people from Maine and Massachusetts in connection with a traffic stop that allegedly yielded cash, guns, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Skowhegan police, Somerset County sheriff's deputies, and Maine State Police first responded at about 10 p.m. Thursday for...
penbaypilot.com
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
