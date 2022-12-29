ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownville, ME

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son

AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
EDGECOMB, ME
Q106.5

Mainers Can Get Home Safe on New Year’s with Union Street Towing

Once again this year, Union Street Towing is offering to get revelers from the Greater Bangor area home safe after a night of New Year's partying. It's almost New Year's Eve, so now is the time to make your plans. Will you go out or are you staying home for more private festivities? Bangor Police say if you're one of those who plan to go out, it's important to have a safe way home. There are a few ways to accomplish this:
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Hermon Mountain’s Slopes Are Almost Ready for A Big Opening Weekend

It's a blessing to have a spot like Hermon Mountain so close by. It really is. And that's coming from someone who can't do either of the things the mountain caters to the most. I'm terrified of riding skis or snowboards. Always have been. However, I've lived in Maine my whole life and am quite aware of how much that culture is woven into our state.
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
Rachel Perkins

Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn

The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
DEDHAM, ME
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta

AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy