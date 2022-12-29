ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Cricket-Williamson double hundred puts NZ in charge in Karachi

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNr4a_0jxXyCBy00

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Kane Williamson, liberated from the burden of red-ball captaincy, struck a classy 200 not out to put his team in control of the opening test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Williamson relinquished test captaincy earlier this month but proved he remains New Zealand's batting mainstay steering them to a mammoth 612-9 before skipper Tim Southee declared with a lead of 174.

Pakistan finished day four on 77-2, still 97 behind and needing to bat out of their skin to deny New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was batting on 45 at stumps with nightwatchman Nauman Ali on four at the other end.

Pakistan bowlers had to break their back for the occasional success on a flat track at the National Stadium and more toil awaited them after New Zealand resumed on 440-6.

Overnight batsmen Williamson and Ish Sodhi, who made a career-best 65, combined in a seven-wicket partnership of 159 to frustrate the hosts.

Abrar Ahmed (5-205) finally broke the stand when he removed Sodhi to spark off a lower-order collapse, but Williamson could not be denied his milestone.

With number 11 Ajaj Patel at the other end, Williamson hit Abrar for a six to inch closer to the double hundred and, four overs later, reached the milestone with a single off the spinner.

Williamson, who hit 21 fours in his patient 395-ball knock, removed his helmet and raised his bat in a characteristically low-key celebration and New Zealand declared immediately.

Pakistan's attack looked exhausted having to bowl nearly 195 overs on an unresponsive track.

Spinners Abrar and Nauman (3-185) slogged collectively for nearly 131 overs and the bowlers' task was made tougher by the overall sloppiness of the side.

The hosts dropped three catches, missed a couple of stumpings and twice opted against reviews which would have resulted into wickets.

Pakistan could not escape the final session unharmed either when they came out to bat for the second time in the match.

Abdullah Shafique stepped out against Michael Bracewell only to chip him to the mid-on fielder and Shan Masood was trapped lbw by Sodhi.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

New Zealand chase 138 for victory in first Pakistan Test

Pakistan declared their second innings at 311-8 on Friday, leaving New Zealand a target of 138 for victory but just 15 overs remaining on the final day of the first Test in Karachi. Scores: Pakistan 438 and 311-8 dec (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55 n.o.; Ish Sodhi 6-86). New Zealand...
CBS News

Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport

A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
The Guardian

Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz

1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Tennis-Norrie stuns Nadal to give Britain lead in United Cup

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a wobbly start as Cameron Norrie handed him a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat in the United Cup on Saturday to give Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain in the mixed team tournament.
Reuters

Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
BBC

Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
The Independent

Northern Ireland great Pat Jennings celebrates being made a CBE

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours List.Jennings, 77, won five major trophies at club level with Tottenham and Arsenal as well as other individual awards and accolades, but says the CBE is “without a doubt” the biggest and the best.His 119 caps for Northern Ireland was a record that was only surpassed by Steven Davis in October 2020, and he represented his country at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.Not bad at all for someone who says goalkeeping “wasn’t something he set out to do” growing up in Newry.“We...
ScienceAlert

An Invasion of Giant Asian Hornets in Europe All Started With a Single Queen

Invasive species have a notorious ability to spread rapidly through unprepared ecosystems, wreaking havoc along their way. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), is no exception, expanding its habitat by more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) a year while preying on honeybees, hoverflies and other insects. Nearly 20 years ago, the beefy little stingers made their debut appearance in Europe, eventually jumping the channel where they were spotted on UK soil in 2016. Genetic analysis has now revealed their rapid and widespread infestation across the west was likely the result of just one wasp making the jump to France from China in 2004. "Our...
France 24

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

Laweueng (Indonesia) (AFP) – Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

673K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy