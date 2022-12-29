Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
New York YIMBY
Demolition Concludes for Extell’s Potential Supertall at 570 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
At number three on our December countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 570 Fifth Avenue, a potential 1,101-foot supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the skyscraper could rise 78 stories and span 1.4 million square feet with hotel and condominium components. Alternately, the plot could give rise to an 860-foot-tall, 47-story office tower yielding more than 1.5 million square feet. ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and West 46th Street.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 163rd Street and Sheridan Avenue, the corner lot is a short walk south of the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Yoel Brody is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Commercial Observer
Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square. The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday. Argent reported $526 million in debt for...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Allen Affordable HDFC at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Allen Affordable HDFC, a two-family, 3,200-square-foot house at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by The Greater Allen Development Corporation, the structure yields two residences, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Available on NYC Housing Connect is one unit for sale for residents at 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $155,882 to $273,075.
New York YIMBY
1,100-Foot Supertall Awaits Construction at 41-47 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
The fourth-tallest building on our year-end countdown is 41-47 West 57th Street, a proposed 1,100-foot mixed-use supertall along Billionaires’ Row in Midtown. Designed by OMA and developed by Sedesco, the 63-story skyscraper will yield 119 condominium units spread across 237,000 square feet, a 158-room hotel spanning 205,100 square feet on floors two through 20, and a 10,212-square-foot restaurant. The tower is set to rise from an interior plot between Fifth and Sixth Avenues with frontage along both West 57th and West 58th Streets.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal $1.2B Mixed-Use Alafia Campus in East New York, Brooklyn
Developers and New York State agencies have revealed renderings for Alafia, a 27-acre redevelopment project in East New York, Brooklyn. Located along Fountain Avenue near the Betts Creek waterfront, the $1.2 billion multi-phase campus will create 2,400 affordable apartments, a 15,000-square-foot outpatient medical clinic, retail space, multiple parking areas, and a mix of publicly accessible green space and recreational area.
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
New York YIMBY
963 Atlantic Avenue Wraps Up Construction in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction is wrapping up on 963 Atlantic Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects and developed by Efraim Weber, the structure will yield 124 rental units designed by Durukan Design in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space for two tenants and a selection of amenities. NY Developers and Management is the general contractor for the property, which is alternately addressed as 957 Atlantic Avenue and is located between Classon Avenue to the east and Grand Avenue to the west.
Building Design & Construction
New York City multifamily owners concerned over fires caused by e-bikes
In 2022, there have been nearly 200 fires and six deaths in New York City caused by lithium-ion batteries used in mobility devices such as electric bikes and scooters. The New York City Council held a hearing last month to gauge the danger posed by poorly made, refurbished, or improperly charged batteries. The city currently limits five large lithium-ion batteries to a single residence.
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
5 Best Street Food in New York 2023
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five popular food streets in New York City:
bkreader.com
Local Tenant Group, Tomato Season, Fights Against Challenges to Rent Stabilization
Local residents in Williamsburg may have noticed an unusual banner pop up in their neighborhood this week. The banner belongs to an autonomous collective of New York tenants known as Tomato Season. The collective is pushing back against the region’s landlords, saying they have gone too far with recent attempts...
boropark24.com
DOB Requires Boro Park Building Owners to Arrange for Inspection Gas Piping Systems, starting Jan. 1
Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, most Boro Park building owners must arrange to have all of their units’ gas piping systems inspected, Ken Lazar, a representative from the city’s Department of Buildings’ (DOB) Office of Community Engagement and Programming told Community Board 12, last night at its monthly meeting.
