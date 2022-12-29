Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
PENN2’s Overhaul Continues at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Work continues on the renovation of PENN2, a 31-story mid-century commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves a full-scale overhaul of the 412-foot-tall structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space, replacement of its façade with a modern glass curtain wall, and the construction of a multi-story cantilevering volume along Seventh Avenue. GMSLLP is the façade consultant and Turner Construction Company and Skanska are the contractors for the property, which is located between West 31st and West 33rd Streets and a central part of the Penn District revitalization that will transform the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
New York YIMBY
32 West 48th Street’s Foundations Take Shape in Midtown, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 32 West 48th Street, the site of a 31-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan’s Diamond District. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Extell, the 456-foot-tall structure will span 213,158 square feet with 534 hotel rooms. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, directly south of Rockefeller Center.
New York YIMBY
270 Park Avenue Soars Past First Setback in Midtown East, Manhattan
The tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase‘s 1,388-foot supertall headquarters in Midtown East. Designed by Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 70-story skyscraper will yield 2.5 million square feet of office space and accommodate 15,000 employees, and will become the tallest building in New York powered completely by hydroelectric energy. NYC Constructors is the general contractor for the property, which occupies a full city block bound by East 48th Street to the north, East 47th Street to the south, Park Avenue to the east, and Madison Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Demo Permits Filed for 222 East 86th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Demolition permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 222 East 86th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Built in 1926, the 48-foot-tall building is owned by Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, a non-profit that offers housing and services to individuals with mental illness. It has been used as a community residence with 36 units in partnership with New York City Department of Homeless Services.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Units Still Available at 133-28 220th Street in Laurelton, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 133-28 220th Street, a four-story residential building in Laurelton, Queens. Designed by Roman Sorokko of Versatile Engineering, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $90,858 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
Commercial Observer
Phipps Houses Scores $225M Loan for Brooklyn Affordable Housing
Developer Phipps Houses has landed $224.6 million in financing for the second phase of its major affordable housing project in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. The New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) provided the debt for the construction of a 436-unit apartment building at 254 Euclid Avenue, one of three properties Phipps has planned for the block between Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to property records made public Thursday. PincusCo first reported news of the financing.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Allen Affordable HDFC at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Allen Affordable HDFC, a two-family, 3,200-square-foot house at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by The Greater Allen Development Corporation, the structure yields two residences, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Available on NYC Housing Connect is one unit for sale for residents at 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $155,882 to $273,075.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for RAMSA’s Expansion of the New-York Historical Society Building at 170 Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Renderings from Robert A.M. Stern Architects are the first to reveal expanded programming and exhibition space at the New-York Historical Society Building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Located at 170 Central Park West, the spaces will be housed in a new wing of the building along West 76th Street. The façade will incorporate granite sourced from the same quarry in Deer Isle, Maine used in the society’s existing building more than 100 years ago, creating a seamless exterior appearance.
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Progresses for 1,200-Foot PENN15 at 15 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
The second-tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is PENN 15, a 1,200-foot commercial supertall at 15 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the 56-story skyscraper will yield 2.7 million square feet of office space and stand as the centerpiece of the 7.4-million-square-foot Penn District master plan. Northstar Contracting Group is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located along Seventh Avenue between West 32nd and 33rd Streets.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Fire at Brooklyn Heights high-rise injures two
A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 27-story residential tower in Brooklyn Heights just before 8 p.m. Friday night, eliciting a massive response from FDNY. Twenty units and 78 fire personnel responded at 7:59 p.m. to 140 Cadman Plaza West, a 250-unit co-op at the corner of Middagh Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City if agreement isn’t reached
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike that could start the second week of January. Precious Valerio is worried about the quality of medical care her father is receiving at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She said […]
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
