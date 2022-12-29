Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New York
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fuming
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
New York YIMBY
312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan
Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $535M Loan to Redevelop 25 Water Street in Financial District, Manhattan
Newmark has arranged a $535.8 million loan to support a 22-story office-to-residential conversion project at 25 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. The joint venture behind the project includes GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management, and Rockwood Capital. Led by architect CetraRuddy, the redevelopment will create nearly 1.1 million...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 163rd Street and Sheridan Avenue, the corner lot is a short walk south of the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Yoel Brody is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
1,100-Foot Supertall Awaits Construction at 41-47 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
The fourth-tallest building on our year-end countdown is 41-47 West 57th Street, a proposed 1,100-foot mixed-use supertall along Billionaires’ Row in Midtown. Designed by OMA and developed by Sedesco, the 63-story skyscraper will yield 119 condominium units spread across 237,000 square feet, a 158-room hotel spanning 205,100 square feet on floors two through 20, and a 10,212-square-foot restaurant. The tower is set to rise from an interior plot between Fifth and Sixth Avenues with frontage along both West 57th and West 58th Streets.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Allen Affordable HDFC at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Allen Affordable HDFC, a two-family, 3,200-square-foot house at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by The Greater Allen Development Corporation, the structure yields two residences, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Available on NYC Housing Connect is one unit for sale for residents at 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $155,882 to $273,075.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1652 Grand Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story, two-unit mixed-use building at 1652 Grand Avenue in Morris Heights, The Bronx. Located between West 174th Street and West 176th Street, the lot is near the 176th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Isaac Friedman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal $1.2B Mixed-Use Alafia Campus in East New York, Brooklyn
Developers and New York State agencies have revealed renderings for Alafia, a 27-acre redevelopment project in East New York, Brooklyn. Located along Fountain Avenue near the Betts Creek waterfront, the $1.2 billion multi-phase campus will create 2,400 affordable apartments, a 15,000-square-foot outpatient medical clinic, retail space, multiple parking areas, and a mix of publicly accessible green space and recreational area.
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
They Were Promised an End to Homelessness. Now They Face Eviction.
NEW YORK — Dwayne Seifforth spent years struggling with homelessness, including four sleeping on New York City streets and one living in a Bronx shelter with his young daughter. Then in spring 2020, a city caseworker presented Seifforth with a solution: a vacant apartment he could afford using a special city voucher.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
1 dead, 1 critical after car falls from bridge into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
One person was killed and one was severely injured when a car flipped over a bridge into a trainyard in Prospect Heights on Friday, according to police.
