Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
The chief investment officer at the world’s biggest hedge fund says we’re headed for a recession that’s ‘double the normal length’—and it has a lot to do with China
“You have this long grind that’s probably a couple years.”
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand.
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying
Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
U.S. Home Prices Are Falling. Is Now the Right Time to Buy?
Beautiful housePhoto byEden A. As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Can Twitter be blamed for the fall in Tesla's stock price?
Tesla's stock price has plummeted. The year 2022 will end up being "the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares," Bloomberg reports, thanks to a steep drop in the stock price that coincides roughly with the decision of its leader, Elon Musk, to acquire Twitter and wade straight into America's culture wars. "The drop had, at one point, made it the third-worst performer in the S&P 500 Index this year." Tesla's problem isn't just Twitter: The company is reportedly having manufacturing problems at a Shanghai plant, and worries about a recession have battered the stock prices of other notable companies. But...
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
CNBC
Tech stocks got whacked in 2022 — but one server maker soared almost 90%, beating all its peers
Supermicro shares have gained 89% this year, outperforming all U.S. tech companies worth at least $1 billion. Tech stocks broadly have had a brutal year, with the Nasdaq headed for its worst year since 2008. Supermicro "is actually just simply mirroring the EPS increases we have seen over two years,"...
