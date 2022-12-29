ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Cash For Students In New York State

There is big money available to students in the Empire State this coming year. As we get ready to countdown the minutes to 2023, there are some things for those who work hard to look forward to. If there is money available to you as a student, why not try...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
All the best Ohio sports betting promos, bonuses & sports betting apps

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s nearly 2023, which is even more exciting for those in Ohio. Come 12:01 a.m. ET on January 1, 2023, legal online sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’re here to help make it the best experience possible by outlining the best Ohio sports betting promos from five different sportsbooks. All of the sportsbooks also have great easy-to-use mobile apps. The welcome offers we’re going to take you through are provided by DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
OHIO STATE
Best Ohio sportsbooks, apps, promos & bonus offers to claim pre-launch

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. As 2022 wraps up, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2023, especially for those in Ohio. Legal sports betting is set to launch on January 1, 2023, and we’re here to help make it the best experience possible. We’re going to outline the best Ohio sportsbooks and each of their generous and unique welcome offers. The ones we’ll be covering will be the promotions from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
OHIO STATE
The 10 biggest NY cannabis stories in 2022

NY Cannabis Insider launched in March, less than a year after the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. In roughly nine months, our reporters have covered every facet of the state’s evolving cannabis industry, including lab testing and social equity, business data and legal opinions, criminal justice and medical marijuana, politics, transparency and accountability.
MICHIGAN STATE
PointsBet Ohio sports betting pre-launch offer gives free $700 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. We’re just a few days away from legal sports betting in the state of Ohio, which launches on January 1, 2023. Thankfully, PointsBet Ohio is here to make the experience a great one. New members can sign up here for up to $700 in bet credits to play with once sports betting goes live in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
HAWAII STATE
Syracuse, NY
