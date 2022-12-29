Read full article on original website
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
CNY’s best restaurants of 2022: Our food writers pick their favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — Our food writers hit up more than 100 restaurants and bars throughout Central New York each year. Some are visits to take a first look at new businesses, others are to get reacquainted with forgotten gems that serve good food, drinks and memories. At the end...
Openings, closings and changes: What happened to Central NY restaurants in 2022 (list)
Restaurants opened. Restaurants closed. And, at some locations, there were both closings and openings. It was another busy year on the local dining scene in Central New York. Although noteworthy closings often generate the biggest headlines, there were also plenty of new places offering new concepts to hungry Central New Yorkers.
Major Cash For Students In New York State
There is big money available to students in the Empire State this coming year. As we get ready to countdown the minutes to 2023, there are some things for those who work hard to look forward to. If there is money available to you as a student, why not try...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
Greyson Parisien’s time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
The 10 biggest NY cannabis stories in 2022
NY Cannabis Insider launched in March, less than a year after the state passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. In roughly nine months, our reporters have covered every facet of the state’s evolving cannabis industry, including lab testing and social equity, business data and legal opinions, criminal justice and medical marijuana, politics, transparency and accountability.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU (AP) — The average profile of a missing child in Hawaii: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That’s according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy junior nails half-court heave to upset Jamesville-DeWitt (video)
Christian Brothers Academy trailed state-ranked No. 11 Jamesville-DeWitt by one point with just over five seconds to go in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s non-league girls basketball matchup. Complete Box Score »
