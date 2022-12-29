Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Danville house fire displaces residents
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says residents of a home that caught fire Wednesday will be displaced until repairs can be made. The department says the fire occurred in the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and that crews found fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke.
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
WDBJ7.com
Three injured in Bimbo Bakeries fire; millions in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a fire at Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr NE for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is urging residents not to take grills and similar devices inside homes and try to use them as auxiliary heating devices. Seven people were taken to hospitals after two carbon monoxide poisoning incidents over Christmas weekend. One was in the...
Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting
The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
WSET
Nursing home resident arrested, charged with assaulting another resident: Police
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A resident at a nursing home in South Boston has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of another resident at the nursing home. According to the South Boston Police Chief, Bryan Young, 71-year-old Nathan Coleman of Scottsburg, Virginia was arrested on Dec. 17 after the police department got a call from South Boston Health and Rehab to investigate a possible assault on a resident by a resident.
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
wakg.com
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Three people displaced after fire damages Durham home
Smoke could be seen for miles as more than 30 firefighters responded to a house fire on Ross Road.
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The bridge that carries traffic over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed after being hit with a vehicle, according to VDOT. The bridge is 1.3 miles east of Route 501 (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg. A detour...
