Kalamazoo, MI

New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
Creating change in the Battle Creek community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
