KPS board: Fired employee paid out more than $91K without approval
A Kalamazoo Public Schools employee who paid more than $91,000 to an outside organization without approval has been fired, the school board says.
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo upping efforts to increase stock of affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — 2023 will see continued efforts to increase the stock of affordable housing in Kalamazoo, and many say its the area’s biggest problem. Kalamazoo County will lead the way, bolstered by their voter approved housing millage and Covid relief funding. County Housing Director Mary...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County Board Chair asks treasurer to resign amid backlog, financial issues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners has asked the county treasurer to resign, quoting financial issues and saying, “he does not know how to do the job.”. Issues range from millions of dollars not being invested, a recent backlog of processing receipts, and...
Kalamazoo County scrambles to reconcile financial issues at treasurer’s office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The chair of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners said financial issues at the treasurer’s office could be costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he has asked the county treasurer to step down over the issues. Chair Mike Quinn, a Democrat, told MLive/Kalamazoo...
WWMTCw
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
WWMTCw
Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data
LANSING, Mich. — Following a data breach at Hope College Dec. 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged current and former Hope College students who may have been impacted by the breach to take the necessary steps to protect their information from identity theft Wednesday. “While bad actors may have...
WOOD
Creating change in the Battle Creek community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
mibiz.com
Spectrum, Beaumont integration and expansions top most-read health care stories of 2022
The blockbuster merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health in February of 2022 created a monthslong process, including a couple of name changes, to merge the two large health systems. The rebranded Corewell Health is now the largest in-state health system based in Michigan with 22 hospitals, more than 5,000...
WWMTCw
$5,000 reward being offered for information on missing Portage mother Heather Kelley
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday in finding Heather Kelley, a missing Portage mother of eight. Evidence suggest Kelley may be a victim of a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office. Investigation: Sheriff suspects foul play in case of...
WWMTCw
Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
WWMTCw
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
WWMTCw
Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Juvenile re-sentencing: Michigan juvenile lifers still wait for re-sentencing after 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted of murder in 2008 after...
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023
WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
Juvenile lifer resentenced to 40-60 years in prison
A man given life in prison as a 17-year-old may be able to leave custody in 26 years after a judge resentenced him Wednesday.
wgvunews.org
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
