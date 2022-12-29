ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Boston College

After a brief holiday hiatus, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (8-5, 1-1) is back in action on New Year’s Eve at the JMA Wireless Dome versus the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Syracuse hopes to bounce back from a recent 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh, while Boston College...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: what to watch for in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Syracuse Orange look to extend their Pinstripe Bowl record to 3-0 all-time when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. When these two teams meet, this is what we’ll be looking for:. Kevin: How will next year’s starters handle the spotlight?. The Orange will get an early look...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)

Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College

Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Three takeaways from the Orange ’s 28-20 loss to Minnesota

The Syracuse Orange have lost their four-game winning streak in bowls with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was a winnable game throughout, with SU just not finishing off some crucial drives. That doesn’t mean there weren’t some positives to take away from the game and carry into the offseason.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse Orange (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4)

What better way to spend a Thursday afternoon than watching Syracuse Orange football? The Orange are in the Bronx to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As you get ready for the game, here’s some news you might have missed during the holiday...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20: Orange mistakes derail Pinstripe Bowl comeback

It started to look good for Syracuse in the Bronx. The Syracuse Orange couldn’t capitalize on an improved offensive showing in the second half as small Orange mistakes turned into big gains for the Minnesota Gophers. A pick-six and 72-yard kickoff return from the Gophers gave Minnesota all the momentum it needed to wrestle control away from the Orange as Syracuse lost the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Louisville

As we’ve said before, the road for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-0) becomes way more competitive from here on out. The Orange will get a true taste of how elite the ACC is in its matchup versus the Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 1-0). Syracuse heads on...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record

Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
SYRACUSE, NY
wskg.org

Syracuse crews among teams from across Upstate heading to Buffalo

Crews from Syracuse are joining teams from Albany and Rochester to help snowed-in Buffalo after a deadly winter storm killed more than two dozen people. The City of Syracuse on Tuesday morning sent members of its Department of Public Works team to help Buffalo deal with the more than 4 feet of snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY

