worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder’s scathing legacy attack on Mike Tyson resurfaces
Deontay Wilder believes Mike Tyson has never beaten a Hall of Fame fighter throughout his entire career in the ring. Wilder’s famous rant over Tyson’s Hall of Fame record resurfaced this week as bad blood between the pair bubbles over legacies. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ said Tyson has only...
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Tyson Fury reveals famous heavyweight upset that sparked his love for boxing after not being interested in the sport
TYSON FURY revealed Hasim Rahman's famous upset over Lennox Lewis sparked his love for boxing. The heavyweight hero was born into boxing with his dad John and uncle Peter both fighters. And Fury was trained by his father from the age of ten but never really had a passion for...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
MMAWeekly.com
Henry Cejudo is not a fan of the UFC Apex
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas and believes the fighters deserve better. The facility was opened in June 2019 and served as the go-to venue during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion still uses the Apex to host fight cards and the first UFC event of 2023 will be held there. The venue seats up to 1,000 spectators.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka Makes Weight On Second Attempt, Joshua Franco Hits Mark On First Try
The final title fight of 2022 is officially set. Kazuto Ioka needed two tries and had to strip down to his birthday suit to hit the 115-pound mark for his New Year’s Eve showdown with Joshua Franco. There was no such issue for the visiting Franco, who was approximately 114 ¾ pounds for their WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification clash Saturday at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
MMAmania.com
Cain Velasquez was jailed in protective custody, details ‘alone time’ behind bars
After more than eight months behind bars, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released on bail and returned to his family. But during his time in lockup, the 40 year-old California never lost his faith and believed his situation would eventually work out for the best. “My mind ran...
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad chime in on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad have both laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him. It’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a two-weight UFC champion.
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett beats up internet troll in gym challenge
The internet troll was surprisingly game, throwing all sorts of kicks at Paddy Pimblett. One of them pulled a muscle, which made him an even easier target for “The Baddy” after his trolling led to a gym challenge seen in the video above. Pimblett went relatively easy on...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano is Pumped To Have a War With Erika Cruz at MSG
Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano, current unified 126-pound champion, will face the Mexico's Erika Cruz, champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), on February 4, 2023. For Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO) it will represent another step towards achieving her goal of unifying the entire weight class. The Puerto Rican fighter will risk the featherweight belts of the World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Organization against Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs), who will defend for the third time the WBA belt.
Boxing Scene
Ioka vs. Franco: The Last Dance of 2022
In the US, the substantive boxing year is all but done but that’s only one piece of a global sports scene. Boxing’s year is never really done until Father Time hands off the baton as the clock strikes twelve. New Year’s Eve usually means at least one big card in Japan. 2022 is no different with the last of a flurry of unification clashes set to close the door on this fistic season.
