Reuters

Belarus' defence ministry says it downed Ukrainian S-300 missile

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Reuters) - Belarus’ defence ministry said its air defences had downed a Ukrainian S-300 missile in the Brest border region at around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday.

Belarus’ state-run BelTA news agency had earlier reported that a Ukrainian S-300 missile had fallen onto the territory of Belarus during one of Russia’s most extensive missile attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war.

It had said the Minsk defence ministry was investigating whether Belarus’ air defence systems had shot down the rocket or it was a misfire.

