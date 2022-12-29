Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
opb.org
Poor and diverse areas of Portland and Seattle offered slower and more expensive internet
CenturyLink customers in Seattle and Portland receive wide-ranging levels of service for the same price, with poorer residents and people of color more likely to be burdened by slow speeds, according to a new analysis of digital inequities in U.S. cities. Seattle had the worst disparities among cities examined in...
opb.org
Pink Martini’s Portland New Years Eve tradition returns, with local all-stars and a rediscovered film
For the first time in three years, self-described “little orchestra” Pink Martini will ring in the new year at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The two special New Year’s Eve performances – one at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the other at 10:30 p.m. – will feature special guests, including the Portland State University Chamber Choir, NPR host Ari Shapiro, vocalist Edna Vazquez and Oregon Art Beat alumn Jimmie Herrod.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Portland, December 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Portland. The Mountainside High School basketball team will have a game with David Douglas High School on December 30, 2022, 18:30:00. The McNary High School basketball team will have a game with McDaniel High School on December 30, 2022, 20:00:00.
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland
A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: New Oregon laws for 2023; a thicker Portland tree canopy correlated to fewer deaths
Twenty new Oregon state laws will go into effect starting Monday. One allows cities to appoint traffic enforcement agents that can issue citations — without becoming police officers — from evidence collected by traffic cameras. Another will update the language in state rules and regulations to reference people who are not U.S. citizens as “non-citizens” rather than “aliens.” From paid leave to school boards to fishing licenses, here’s a look at what’s new in 2023. (Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian)
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market
Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
everout.com
21 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Portland
If you’re on a budget after holiday shopping but determined to ring in the new year with a bang, not to worry. There are plenty of opportunities for merrymaking on a dime with events under $25, from NYE with Eyelids, Desir, and DJ Couches to The Bridgetown Boogie with Polyrhythmics and from a New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow to Threshold Brewing New Year's Eve Polska. For more ideas, browse our comprehensive New Year's Eve guide.
KGW
Here are KGW's most read investigative stories of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Investigates team receives tips and story ideas every day from the community. As 2022 comes to an end, here's a look at the top investigative stories of the year. One topic that dominated headlines in 2022 was ongoing gun violence in Portland. In October,...
WWEEK
Portland Chef Tommy Habetz Suffers a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, of Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 22. Following emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from the hemorrhage, as well as a brief medically induced coma, he is currently recovering but is expected to remain hospitalized for several months. The medical crisis...
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Revises Portland OR – Vancouver Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines earlier this month continues to revise planned service resumption on Portland OR – Vancouver route. Latest service resumption is now scheduled on 15JUN23 at earliest, while overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly until 05SEP23. This route is operated by Skywest Airlines Embraer E175...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: In her own words
Departing Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty sat down with City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for a frank look back at her term in office and the prospects for the city. These excerpts have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity. How has Portland changed in the last four years?
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Native American New Year’s Eve Sobriety Powwow
Looking for a sober NYE celebration full of tradition? Head to the convention center for the 34th annual Native American New Year’s Eve Sobriety Powwow. The event is hosted by the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest. The organization provides education, physical and mental health services, and substance abuse treatment that is culturally appropriate to American Indians, Alaska Natives and anyone in need.
Passengers stranded at PDX as Southwest Airlines cancellations continue
Hundreds of passengers are stuck in limbo at Portland International Airport as cancellations continued at an atypical pace Wednesday. At least 40 flights were canceled as of mid-day, according to the Port of Portland’s website, while 47 flights were canceled Tuesday. Roughly three-fourths of the nixed trips were operated by Southwest Airlines, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.
