Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KFDA
Canyon and Coach Schulte win Tatum Tough Tournament in boys’ bracket, Childress gets 3rd
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles boys team led by head coach Travis Schulte, the father of the tournament’s namesake, took down Nazareth and won the tournament in their own gym by a final score of 48-21. Kemper Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for the Eagles as they picked up the win over the Swifts. It was a single digit lead for Canyon at halftime, but the Eagles came out in the second half strong. They held Nazareth to just one point in the third quarter and locked up the Swifts offense, propelling them to victory.
Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Tyler, December 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Whitehouse High School soccer team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on December 30, 2022, 17:15:00.
KTRE
TJC Apaches coach explains the value of the Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At TJC, the Wagstaff Classic has been around since 1953. It’s a proud tradition where local high school teams get to showcase their basketball skills. It’s a win-win for the Apaches. The Apaches’ head basketball coach Mike Marquis agrees. ”No question; of all...
Meet The Finalists For The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
Did you know that one of College Football's Best Players Will Be Honored With A Prestigious Award right here in Tyler, TX?. As we sit around and enjoy bowl season, there's lot of college football awards out there including the famous Heisman but there's an award that's given out annually here in Tyler in honor of one of the all time greats from our area Mr. Earl Campbell.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Cheers
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
KTRE
East Texans should expect insects return after hard freeze
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Family donates medical equipment in memory of their son. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are...
KTRE
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals...
Lights for Lions at Caldwell Zoo gives a beacon of hope for lions in the wild
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is asking for unwanted string lights in hopes to help lions in the wild. Now that Christmas is over and holiday lights are coming down, Caldwell Zoo is the perfect place to donate your Christmas string lights rather than throwing them away. The copper wire from the lights […]
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
KTRE
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Ring In 2023 At These Downtown Tyler, Texas Party Hot Spots
Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.
KLTV
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
KTRE
Keeping Fitness Resolutions
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Gregg County Commissioner's Court. Updated:...
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
