RCS Community Library news: Reading Challenge

 1 day ago
Teens and Adults

Love to read and looking for a challenge? We’ve got you covered! Teen and adults are invited to participate in our Winter Reading Challenge which will run from January through March. Prizes? We’ve got them…

Level 1 (one book): Cookies

Level 2 (three books): RCS Library pen

Level 3 (three books): magnetic Bookmark

Level 4 (three books): RCS Library Tumbler

Level 5 (three books): Library Umbrella

Every 3 books read beyond Level 5 earn a raffle ticket to a drawing for an I Love Books gift card.

Pick up your Winter Challenge Reading Log at the Library (or print it from our website) beginning on December 27 and start tracking your reading beginning on January 1.

Happier In 2023

Join us in person or virtually on a year-long journey as we explore ways to have a happier 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 pm

We’ll use materials from happiness guru Gretchen Rubin’s Happiness Project course. There are 12 monthly themes and we’ll explore one per month. Attending each month is not required to participate. — Carol Melewski

