Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
Congresswoman-elect Emilia Sykes: 'I want to make it easy to live in Northeast Ohio.'
Come Tuesday, many Stark County residents will be represented by new Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, a state representative from Akron whose family is deeply rooted in public service. The U.S. 13th District now encompasses all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County and northwestern Stark, including much of Jackson Township,...
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Comments / 0